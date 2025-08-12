Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stocks in Focus: Tilaknagar Inds, Ashoka Buildcon, Bata India, Man Inds, Som Distilleries

Stocks in Focus: Tilaknagar Inds, Ashoka Buildcon, Bata India, Man Inds, Som Distilleries

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

PG Electroplast, PNB Housing Finance and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 12 August 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Hindalco Industries, Cochin Shipyard, Allcargo Logistics, Apollo Hospital Enterprise, Aavas Housing Finance, Ashiana Housing, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Bharat Dynamics, Carysil, Cochin Shipyard, Elgi Equipments, EMS, Fineotex Chemical, Finolex Cables, Granules India, Gujarat State Petronet LNG, Honasa Consumer, MRF, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Rail Vikas NIgam (RVNL) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit surged 120.8% to Rs 88.51 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 40.09 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding net excise duty) jumped 30.6% YoY to Rs 409.14 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

Also Read

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 170 pts, Nifty below 24,550; SMIDs gain; ICICI Bank down 1%

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I

Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

south korean president, Lee Jae-myung, donald trump,

South Korean President Lee to meet Trump in Washington on August 25

novelis

Hindalco arm Novelis reports Q1 nos; here's what brokerages recommend

(From left) Narinder Singh Kahlon, CFO; Parth Jindal, MD; and Nilesh Narwekar, CEO, JSW Cement Limited during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Monday 04th Aug, 2025 Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

JSW Cement IPO booked 8x; check allotment status online, GMP, listing date

Ashoka Buildcon reported 44.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 217.39 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 150.33 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 23.5% YoY to Rs 1,887.07 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Bata Indias consolidated net profit tumbled 70.1% to Rs 52 crore on 0.3% fall in net sales to Rs 941.85 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Man Industries (India)s consolidated net profit jumped 45% to Rs 27.62 crore despite a marginal 0.9% drop in net sales to Rs 742.13 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Astral reported 32.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 120.40 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales fell 1.6% YoY to Rs 1,361.20 crore in Q1 FY26.

Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rose 3.7% to Rs 42.06 crore on 3% increase in net sales (excluding net excise duty) to Rs 528.38 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 3.75% in the June 2025 quarter

J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 3.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 2.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 2.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Belrise Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Belrise Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.06% in the June 2025 quarter

ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 115.54 crore in the June 2025 quarter

ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 115.54 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 19.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 19.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon