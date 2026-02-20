Tata stock to buy: Analysts see more steam left after 18% rally in 5 days

Tata stock to buy: Shares of Tata Investment Corporation, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) promoted by Tata Sons, have been in an uptrend for the last five consecutive trading sessions, climbing 18 per cent. On Friday, the Tata stock opened flat at ₹690 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). A strong buying interest emerged in the counter as the session progressed and the counter made an intraday high of ₹741.70, up around 7.1 per cent.

Around 1:45PM, the Tata stock held firmly in the green, quoting 2.2 per cent northward at ₹708. A total of 13 million equities of the company changed hands.

On the BSE, Tata Investment shares surged 2 per cent to ₹708.10 with a spurt in volume by more than 6.16 times. The sharp jump in Tata Investment Corporation was likely fueled by reports that N Chandrasekaran could secure a third term as Chairman of Tata Sons. Tata Sons holds a majority stake of 68.51 per cent in Tata Investment Corporation. Tata Investment share price target Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, said the view on Tata Investment is positive, citing strong recent price action and supportive technical indicators. The stock has gained over 15-16 per cent this week, rebounding sharply from its key weekly 89-EMA support level.

"This strong recovery in the counter from a key long-term support reinforces the broader bullish outlook. The stock continues to hold its support firmly," he said. Importantly, the recent rally has been backed by strong trading volumes, signalling strong market participation, he said, adding that the correction seen over the past few months occurred on relatively thin volumes, indicating limited selling pressure. According to Rajesh, tata Investment has formed a strong bullish candle on the weekly chart, accompanied by a fresh RSI crossover, further strengthening the positive bias. "In the near term, the stock is expected to continue the upmove and target comes out to be ₹830. Any dip should be viewed as a buying opportunity. Immediate support lies at ₹670–680, with a recommended stop loss at ₹630."

Rajesh Palviya, head - technical research at Axis Direct, said that Tata Investment has taken support at its upward-sloping trendline in place since December 2023 and rebounded sharply, forming a strong bullish candle. The surge in volumes at support highlights renewed market participation and validates the price action. "The stock is poised to extend its upward momentum towards the ₹820-850 zone, while ₹630 and ₹580 are expected to act as key support levels. The weekly RSI has delivered a positive crossover above its reference line, reinforcing the bullish outlook with a fresh buy signal. Sustained price action above the trendline support strengthens the broader structure and keeps the medium-term bias firmly positive," the analyst added.