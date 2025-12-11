Shares of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. rose over 2 per cent on Thursday after the company's subsidiaries, Prestige Falcon Realty and Prestige Projects, acquired a partnership interest worth ₹938.75 crore in Bharatnagar Buildcon LLP.

Shares of the company have fallen 2 per cent so far this month and currently trade less than one times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 2.7 per cent this year, compared to a 9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Prestige Estates acquires stake in Bharatnagar Buildcon

Prestige Estates said that its subsidiaries, Prestige Falcon Realty and Prestige Projects, have acquired a partnership interest in Bharatnagar Buildcon LLP. Following the transaction, the company now indirectly holds 66.93 per cent partnership interest in the LLP, the exchange said in a statement.

Bharatnagar Buildcon, incorporated in 2011, is engaged in real estate development and construction. The entity reported a turnover of ₹3,47,272 for the year ended March 31, 2025.

The acquisition, completed on December 10, 2025, is not a related-party transaction, the statement said, adding that the promoter group's interest is limited to their shareholding in Prestige Estates and its subsidiaries.