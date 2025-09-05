Why is Prime Focus stock locked in 10% upper circuit in a weak market?

Shares of Prime Focus were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit on Friday after about 4.75 million shares changed hands in multiple block trades.

The media and entertainment firm's stock rose as much as 10 per cent during the day to hit an upper circuit of ₹158.3 per share. This is compared to a 0.26 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:16 AM. The stock's 52-week high share price is ₹180.70, and the 52-week low share price is ₹85.00

Shares of the company rose for the second straight day and currently trade at 6.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 15 per cent this year, compared to a 4.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Prime Focus Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,900.10 trillion, according to BSE.

Shares of the company rallied 10 per cent after the visual-effects maker had 4.75 million shares, or 1.5 per cent traded in two blocks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Buyers and sellers were not immediately known. As per the NSE data, about 42 per cent of the shares traded during the day are on a deliverable basis. Prime Focus Q1 results The company reported a net profit of ₹61.85 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, against a net loss of ₹119.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 22.72 per cent to ₹976.82 crore from ₹795.98 crore in the year-ago period.