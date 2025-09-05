847 of 3,147 stocks on NSE formed Bearish Marubozu pattern; what it means?

What is Bearish Marubozu, and what does it imply?A Bearish Marubozu pattern signifies strong control of sellers in the market. The entire body of the candle is either red of black, with no upper or lower shadows as can be seen in the Nifty chart below.
Prominent stocks with Bearish Marubozu patternThe 847 stocks from the overall market included 79 stocks from the Nifty index with Bearish Marubozu pattern. Prominent among these were insurance-related stocks - Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Max Financial Services, SBI Life Insurance and Life Insurance Corporation of India. Other notable stocks were - Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever, Bharat Forge, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Bharat Electronics, Vedanta, BPCL, Marico, TVS Motor Company, Aurobindo Pharma, Infosys, Cipla, Hindustan Aeronautics and Sun Pharmaceuticals. "The fact that 847 stocks formed a Bearish Marubozu indicates aggressive selling pressure across the board. If sellers continue to dominate in today's (Friday's) market, especially with increased volume, it would confirm a shift in sentiment toward a negative bias, and could be a signal to start exiting long positions" said Kunal Kamble. ALSO READ | Nifty up 200 pts on GST boost; time to sell the rally? What charts suggest Nearly 25 per cent of the market experienced this bearish pressure. This is significant and suggests a cautious approach going forward. It would be prudent not to enter aggressive long positions at current levels and instead wait for proper confirmation before taking new trades, Kunal Kamble adds. Meanwhile on the bourses, 24 out of the Nifty 500 stocks ended more than 5 per cent lower from the day's high on Thursday. Escorts Kubota was the top loser - down over 13 per cent. It was followed by Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Campus Activewear and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company - each of them down over 10 per cent from their day's opening.
