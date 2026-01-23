Project completions to drive earnings growth for Hindustan Petroleum

In Q3, 321 retail outlets were commissioned for a total of 24,572 outlets and 65 new CNG outlets were commissioned, for a total network of 2,178. Net, 248 retail outlets were “solarised”, around 94 per cent of the network now uses renewable energy.
The reduction of capex intensity should support reductions in net debt. If crude stays somewhere around $65/bbl, GRMs will remain strong and so may marketing margins (currently Rs 5.7/litre).
However, LPG under-recoveries may trend up in Q4 given rising Saudi propane prices. There are also concerns about possible adverse excise duty in the upcoming Budget and apprehensions that marketing margins may have peaked out.