JSW Infra secures ₹740 crore Kolkata port project, shares jump 2%

JSW Infra share price today: Shares of the JSW group company witnessed a 2 per cent surge on Tuesday, logging an intraday high of ₹311.90 after securing a project worth ₹740 crore from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority. The project is aimed at the upgradation of container handling capabilities.

"The development marks a key milestone in JSW Infrastructure’s strategy to diversify its cargo portfolio through targeted investments in the container segment. With this addition, the Company strengthens its container operations across both eastern and western coasts. The Kolkata project brings the Company’s total container handling capacity close to 1 million TEUs," the exchange filing read.

The ₹740 crore worth project comes with a 30‐year concession period and aligns with JSW Infrastructure’s push to grow its terminal portfolio under the Government’s port privatisation drive. The estimated time period of the project completion is 2 years. "With an estimated capex of ₹740 crore and a construction timeline of two years, the company will also be able to commence operations during the construction phase, leveraging Kolkata City’s steady cargo volumes. Post‐completion, the project is expected to significantly enhance both capacity and operational efficiency," JSW Infra stated in its exchange filing.

Brokerage Views- Motilal Oswal

Analysts expect the company's market dominance to strenghten moving forward. In FY25, JSW Infrastructure entered the logistics sector via the acquisition of a 70.37 per cent stake in Navkar Corporation Ltd (NAVKAR) and the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal cargo terminal at Arakkonam.

"The company ended FY25 with strong growth in cargo and profitability and is advancing toward its goal of 400 MTPA port capacity by FY30. Driven by the NAVKAR acquisition, its logistics arm is targeting 50 per cent revenue growth in FY26 and aims to reach ₹80 billion revenue by FY30," Motilal Oswal said in a recent report. "Backed by a solid balance sheet, JSW infra is well-positioned to achieve 13-15 per cent volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next few years," the report read. The brokerage firm has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹370 (based on 23x FY27 EV/EBITDA).