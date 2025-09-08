Prudent Board buys Indus Capital; Wealth Company MF launches debut scheme

Prudent Board acquires Indus Capital for ₹114 cr

National distributor Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has acquired MF distributor Indus Capital for ₹113.75 crore, with an additional ₹10 crore special consideration. As of August 2025, Indus Capital managed ₹2,030 crore of assets under management, 95 per cent of which was equity-oriented, and serviced 3,571 families.

Wealth Company MF launches debut scheme

The Wealth Company Mutual Fund (MF), on Monday launched its first scheme — a flexicap fund. The scheme will dynamically invest across the largecap, midcap and smallcap segments, depending on fundamental, valuations and macro-economic parameters. In stock selection, the fund manager will go beyond the balance-sheet and do a “private equity like due diligence”, the fund house said.

Enrich Money leverages ONDC to launch ₹10 SIP Investment platform Enrich Money on Monday said it has become the first mutual fund (MF) distributor to allow MF systematic investment plan (SIP) of as low as ₹10. “Powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce, this initiative brings MF investing within reach of millions, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities,” it said. MobiKwik shares rally 50% in six sessions Shares of digital payments firm One MobiKwik Systems rallied 11 per cent on Monday, extending the rebound from its record low to almost 50 per cent. The stock last closed at ₹325, valuing the firm at ₹2,540 crore. On August 29, the stock had hit an all-time low of ₹219. Despite the sharp up move, the stock still trades at less than half of its peak of ₹698 in December.