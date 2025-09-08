Home / Markets / News / Prudent Board buys Indus Capital; Wealth Company MF launches debut scheme

Prudent Board buys Indus Capital; Wealth Company MF launches debut scheme

Investment platform Enrich Money on Monday said it has become the first mutual fund (MF) distributor to allow MF systematic investment plan (SIP) of as low as ₹10

Stock market
Photo: Shutterstock
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prudent Board acquires Indus Capital for ₹114 cr 
 
National distributor Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has acquired MF distributor Indus Capital for ₹113.75 crore, with an additional ₹10 crore special consideration. As of August 2025, Indus Capital managed ₹2,030 crore of assets under management, 95 per cent of which was equity-oriented, and serviced 3,571 families.
 
Wealth Company MF launches debut scheme
 
The Wealth Company Mutual Fund (MF), on Monday launched its first scheme — a flexicap fund. The scheme will dynamically invest across the largecap, midcap and smallcap segments, depending on fundamental, valuations and macro-economic parameters. In stock selection, the fund manager will go beyond the balance-sheet and do a “private equity like due diligence”, the fund house said.
 
Enrich Money leverages ONDC to launch ₹10 SIP
 
Investment platform Enrich Money on Monday said it has become the first mutual fund (MF) distributor to allow MF systematic investment plan (SIP) of as low as ₹10. “Powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce, this initiative brings MF investing within reach of millions, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities,” it said.
 
MobiKwik shares rally 50% in six sessions
 
Shares of digital payments firm One MobiKwik Systems rallied 11 per cent on Monday, extending the rebound from its record low to almost 50 per cent. The stock last closed at ₹325, valuing the firm at ₹2,540 crore. On August 29, the stock had hit an all-time low of ₹219. Despite the sharp up move, the stock still trades at less than half of its peak of ₹698 in December. 
 
The latest up move has come even as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority offloaded its entire holdings at the start of the month. Market players said MobiKwik’s absolute valuation had declined to attractive which triggered buying interest from high networth individuals and some mutual funds. 
 
“The company is making strides towards profitability. Also, the stock’s market cap has slipped below ₹2,000 crore which makes it a good acquisition target. Lastly, with Phone PE soon filing for an IPO, there could be some re-rating in the stock,” explained an analyst on condition of anonymity.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vedanta shares drop 3% as analysts raise 'concern' on ₹17,000-cr JAL offer

Premium

Ceat completes $225 mn Camso buy to boost OHT, expand global presence

Mindspace REIT aims for 50% increase in net operating income in four years

Premium

India's weight in MSCI EM index declines to 2-year low at 16.21%

Sebi revises settlement dates after September 8 declared holiday

Topics :stock market tradingMutual FundsMobiKwik

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story