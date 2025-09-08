Vedanta shares drop 3% as analysts raise 'concern' on ₹17,000-cr JAL offer

Shares of Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Ltd . fell nearly 3 per cent on Monday after analysts raised "concerns" on reports of the group emerging as the top bidder for bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL).

The group's flagship firm's stock fell as much as 2.73 per cent during the day to ₹433.35 per share, the biggest intraday fall since August 26 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 1.7 per cent lower at ₹437.6 apiece, compared to a 0.36 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:44 AM.

Shares of the company currently trade at 2.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 1.55 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Vedanta has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.71 trillion.

Vedanta outbids Adani to buy bankrupt JAL The mining conglomerate offered ₹17,000 crore to outbid the Adani conglomerate to emerge as the top bidder for bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates, according to an earlier Business Standard report. The bid, with a net present value of ₹12,505 crore, is the highest recovery plan placed so far for the debt-laden company, which has admitted claims of over ₹59,000 crore. The auction saw only Vedanta and Adani actively participate, even though other shortlisted suitors -- Dalmia Bharat Group, Jindal Power and PNC Infratech -- had qualified for the process. These companies chose not to submit bids in the final round.

Vedanta, known for its businesses in metals, steel, mining, and oil and gas, is in the midst of restructuring Vedanta, its listed entity, into five separate pure-play companies to unlock shareholder value. Acquiring Jaiprakash Associates offers an entry point into the cement and infrastructure sectors. Vedanta's bid for JAL 'cause of concern', says Nuvama The Anil Agarwal group getting into "unrelated businesses" when its priority should be deleveraging is a cause for concern, analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a note. The brokerage noted that the deal is not yet final, as the committee of creditors is likely to take around two months to finalise the resolution plan.

Nuvama believes that Vedanta's focus will stay on core businesses (power), and it is likely to monetise other assets in due course. "Getting into unrelated businesses at this point in time, when priority should be deleveraging, is a cause of concern." It also said that Vedanta will be able to fund the acquisition, but the brokerage said it is unconvinced by the rationale to acquire the group of assets. ICICI Securities on Vedanta-JAL news The development is rather unexpected, ICICI Securities noted, adding that Jaiprakash Associates' business portfolio does not align well with Vedanta's operations. This event is a negative for minority shareholders, even if the assets prove to be lucrative in future in case they get monetised, the note said. Culmination of the transaction is likely to restrict any re-rating of the stock amid improved fundamentals of the existing operation, it added, while maintaining a 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹601 per share.