PSU banks may underperform in near term amid Iran war and macro risks

System credit growth was at 14.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for January with momentum in retail and services, despite agriculture and industry growth moderating. The systemic loan-deposit ratio (LDR) was high at 82.5 per cent. Growth was led by loans to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and unsecured retail contributing 26 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. In retail, loans were led by vehicle, housing, gold loans while micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) loan growth was up 28.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Large corporate loans growth rate declined month-on-month (M-o-M) in January to 5.5 per cent, compared to 8 per cent in December. System liquidity was in surplus in January and February. The benchmark 10-year government security (G-sec) yield hardened 3 basis points (bps) M-o-M to 6.69 per cent in February.