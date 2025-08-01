R P P Infra Projects hits 5% upper circuit on winning ₹1.43-crore order

R P P Infra Projects shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on Friday at ₹130.25 per share on BSE. At 11:54 AM, R P P Infra Projects shares were trading 4.8 per cent higher at ₹130 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 80,929.76.

Why were R P P Infra Projects shares surging in trade?

The northward movement in the stock came after the company received a letter of acceptance for a new work order.

Under the contract, the company will supply, test, commission, and certify one Kone elevator in the service building at NNTPS. The contract is worth around ₹1.43 crore and has to be executed within 18 months.

"We inform you that M/s Rpp Infra Projects Limited has been received letter of acceptance for a new work order Supply, Erection, Testing, Commissioning and Certification of 1 Number of Kone make stretcher cum passenger Elevator for service building including civil and Electrical work in NNTPS," the filing read. That apart, recently, the company secured a new order worth ₹365.85 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the company informed exchanges on Thursday. The letter of acceptance (LoA) for the project was received on July 10.