Smallcap insurance stock under ₹100 sinks 7% post Q1; check stock strategy

Niva Bupa Health Insurance reported a massive rise in net losses during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, to ₹91.44 crore as against ₹18.82 crore reported in Q1FY25

Niva Bupa
The company's combined ratio for the June quarter stood at 117 per cent| Photo: X @Niva_Bupa
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
Niva Bupa Health Insurance share price today: Shares of insurance player, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, dropped over 7 per cent on Friday, August 1, 2025, logging an intraday low of ₹81.25.

At 10:10 AM, shares of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company were trading at ₹82.08, down by 6.25 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, Nifty50 was trading at 24,738.85, down by 29 points or 0.12 per cent. At the time of writing this report, around 3.3 million shares had changed hands on the counter, cumulatively, on the NSE and BSE.

The selloff on the counter came after the company released its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Nive Bupa Q1FY26 earnings

The insurance company reported a massive rise in net losses (calculated as per I-GAAP model) during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, to ₹91.44 crore as against ₹18.82 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, the company recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹70.1 crore in Q1FY26, as per the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS basis). Gross premium written (GPW) during the quarter under review increased by over 11 per cent to ₹1,631 crore as compared to ₹1,464 crore reported in Q1FY25.

The company's combined ratio for the June quarter stood at 117 per cent as compared to 106.1 per cent reported in the same period of the last fiscal year.

Niva Bupa's overall asset under management (AUM) stood at ₹8,111.7 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹5,674.4 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous financial year.

That apart, the insurance firm's retail market share improved to 10 per cent, maintaining its position as one of India’s leading health insurers, as per the exchange filing.

"In Q1FY26, the company’s agency channel continued to lead as the top contributor to GWP, closely followed by brokers and it’s bancassurance network. Notably, the company’s retail business growth for digital business (including partners) on a like to like basis (without 1/N) was 31 per cent, indicating the increasing effectiveness of its digital strategies," the company release stated.  ALSO READ | These 2 large-, mid-, small-cap stocks can rally up to 22%, say charts

Brokerage View: WealthMills Securities

Kranthi Bathini, director-equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, pointed out that while the company's Q1 results might have painted a subdued picture, the overall sectoral outlook remains positive. He has maintained a 'Hold' rating on the stock.

"The company's quarterly results were below expectations, leading to selling pressure from investors. However, it is advisable to monitor the stock closely in the coming quarters, as the growth prospects for the overall insurance sector, especially health insurance, remain strong. Niva Bupa, in particular, stands out for its robust digital reach, which could support increased market share over time. Given these long-term fundamentals, existing investors can hold their positions. For new investors, adopting a 'buy on dips' strategy appears to be a prudent approach," he said. 

Ravi Singh, SVP-retail research, Religare Broking, also took a similar stance and issued a 'Hold' rating on the stock. "Existing long investors can average the position at current prices if it holds the ₹82-₹83 mark and exit if the daily closing falls below ₹82. For fresh buying, a decisive close above ₹85 levels is necessary. Stock is also facing resistance from 21– day EMA over which it has recently traded but fails to sustain," he said.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

