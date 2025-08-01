Suzlon Energy up 6% on winning 381 MW order from Zelestra India

Suzlon Energy shares jumped 6.3 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹65.5 per share on BSE. At 11:01 AM, Suzlon Energy shares were trading 5.5 per cent higher at ₹65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was flat at 81,185.45.

Why were Suzlon Energy shares buzzing in trade?

The buying on the counter came after the company won a 381 MW order from Zelestra India and its affiliates.

The 381 MW project, involving 127 of Suzlon’s S144 turbines, will be spread across Maharashtra (180 MW), Madhya Pradesh (180 MW), and Tamil Nadu (21 MW). The project is a part of SJVN’s FDRE bid in Maharashtra and MP, while the Tamil Nadu portion will serve Commercial & Industrial (C&I) power consumers, according to the official filing.

"This project marks that critical shift. We are honored to collaborate with Zelestra, a global pioneer in decarbonization, as we collectively propel India towards a sustainable energy future. At Suzlon, we're committed to driving this transition forward, one innovative project at a time," said Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group. About Zelestra With a portfolio of approximately 29 GW of carbon-free projects in 13 countries (5.4 GW contracted with customers and in operations, construction, or pre-construction stage) Zelestra is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, commercialization, construction, and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects. The company is backed by EQT, one of the world's largest funds, with more than €273 billion in assets under management.