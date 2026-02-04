DAM Capital shares tumble 6% as Q3 profit and revenue decline

Shares of DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. tumbled over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 61.5 per cent decline in its net profit in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3-FY26)

The company's stock fell as much as 6.14 per cent during the day to ₹169 per share, the steepest fall since January 7 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 4.6 per cent lower at ₹171.6 apiece, compared to a 0.10 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:28 AM.

Check Stock Market LIVE Updates The company's stock currently trades at 4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 18 per cent this year, compared to a 1.4 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. DAM Capital has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,212.62 crore.

DAM Capital Q3 results

Net profit of DAM Capital declined 61.5 per cent to ₹20.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, compared with ₹51.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 32.74 per cent to ₹69.94 crore during the quarter, as against ₹103.98 crore in the year-ago period.

During the Q3FY26, the company executed five transactions, including two initial public offerings (IPOs), one qualified institutional placement (QIP), one rights issue and one mergers and acquisitions advisory transaction. It raised around ₹4,376 crore during the quarter through equity capital markets transactions.

The company achieved a 12 per cent market share in IPOs by number, executing 11 of the 94 IPOs during the nine months ended FY26. The company said 22 IPOs are currently in the pipeline, with three new IPO mandates added during Q3FY26, indicating sustained client traction.

"Given the inherent volatility and cyclical nature of capital markets, our business is best evaluated over a disciplined three-to-five-year investment horizon," Dharmesh Mehta, managing director & chief executive officer, said. "Our priorities remain unchanged: consistent execution, strengthening core platforms, prudent risk management through an asset-light model and delivering long-term value for all stakeholders."

In the institutional equities segment, total active institutional clients stood at 296 as of December 31, 2025. The research platform covered 209 stocks across 24 sectors, supporting a differentiated, research-led institutional equities franchise. The company said it continued to engage clients through conferences, thematic roadshows and corporate access initiatives during the quarter.

Institutional Equities revenue this quarter (Q3FY26) was stable compared to last quarter, Mehta said, adding that weaker market conditions, however, can impact volumes going forward. "Volatile market conditions have resulted in delays for a few of our mandates. We are hoping for better market conditions to execute our existing IPO pipeline."