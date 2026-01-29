Ramco Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 178.50 croreNet profit of Ramco Systems reported to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 178.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 156.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales178.50156.59 14 OPM %25.178.99 -PBDT45.4413.85 228 PBT22.29-9.05 LP NP3.26-10.17 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST