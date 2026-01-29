Ramco Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 178.50 crore

Net profit of Ramco Systems reported to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 178.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 156.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.178.50156.5925.178.9945.4413.8522.29-9.053.26-10.17

