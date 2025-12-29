Timex Group India slips 10% as promoter launches 4.47% stake sale via OFS

Timex Group India shares tanked 9.5 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day low of ₹318 per share. The selling on the counter came after the offer for sale (OFS) by the promoter Timex Group Luxury Watches B V kicked off.

At 10:43 AM, Timex Group India’s share price was trading 7.66 per cent lower at ₹324.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 84,889.76.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,278.86 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹421, and its 52-week low was at ₹146.9.

Timex Group Luxury Watches BV, the promoter of Timex Group India, has announced an OFS of up to 45,09,250 shares (4.47 per cent stake) in Timex Group India, with an “oversubscription” option to sell an additional 45,09,250 shares (another 4.47 per cent), taking the total possible sale to 8.93 per cent of the company’s equity.

The sale will be conducted via a special OFS window on BSE, with bidding for non-retail investors on December 29, 2025 (T Day) and for retail investors (and non-retail who carry forward unallotted bids) on December 30, 2025 (T+1 Day). The floor price has been fixed at ₹275 per share, and at least 25 per cent of the offer is reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies, while 10 per cent is reserved for retail investors, subject to valid bids. "The Promoter proposes to sell up to 4,509,250 equity Shares of face value of 1 each, representing 4.47 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company as on September 30, 2025, ("Base Offer Size"), on Monday, December 29, 2025 ("T Day") (for non-Retail Investors only) and on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 ("T+1 Day") (for Retail Investors and for non-Retail Investors," the filing read.