Lenskart: Emkay Global sees 6x revenue growth potential, initiates 'Buy'

Domestic brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services has initiated coverage on Lenskart Solutions, issuing a 'Buy' rating on the stock. The brokerage firm's share price target of ₹525 on Domestic brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services has initiated coverage on Lenskart Solutions, issuing a 'Buy' rating on the stock. The brokerage firm's share price target of ₹525 on Lenskart stock implies a 16.9 per cent upside from Friday’s closing price.

The bullish outlook on the eyewear company, Emkay said, is rooted in Lenskart's market share of 5 per cent in India’s $9 billion eyewear industry and its rapid technological evolution into a global retail powerhouse.

Emkay analysts also suggested that Lenskart is uniquely positioned to capitalise on significant "macro tailwinds," including a 700-basis point GST cut and the increasing shift of eyewear from a medical necessity to a high-frequency fashion accessory.

"It is an agile firm, aided by automation/vertical integration at the back-end, remote optometry/virtual try-ons at the front-end, and use of geo-analytics/Vision AI for identifying new locations/merchandising. With scale-up, these moats are reflecting in the company’s superior value proposition, faster deliveries, accelerated network expansion, and leading share, even in international geographies such as Singapore/Dubai," the brokerage noted. Lenskart share price history On the bourses, Lenskart shares added 1.1 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a weak market. The stock was up 0.68 per cent at 11:55 AM as against a 0.24 per cent dip in the benchmark Nifty50 index

Over the past one month, Lenskart shares have rallied 10.5 per cent on the NSE as against a 1.25 per cent decline in the 50-stock benchmark index. The stock is up 12.53 per cent since its stock market listing on November 10, 2025. Lenskart: Financial projections, valuation, target price Emkay Global's valuation of Lenskart is based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) model, implying a 56x multiple on December 2027 estimated Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation). Despite the valuation appearing "optically high" due to recent profitability turnarounds, the brokerage anticipates a 6x revenue scale-up in India over the next decade at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent.

Metric Projection (FY25-28E) Industry Average Revenue CAGR ~25% 12% - 15% Ebitda CAGR ~50% 18% - 26% Store Payback < 12 Months 18 - 24 Months "With business model shift toward COCO stores and leverage over growth investments, we see prospects of an average annual margin gain of ~150bps, driving Ebitda CAGR of nearly 30 per cent over the next decade," Emkay said. In our view, the business has scalable optionalities, which enhances medium-term prospects, it added. Tech-led moats According to Emkay Global, Lenskart’s "vertical integration" is the prime reason for its solid competitive advantage. By controlling everything -- from manufacturing to the final sale -- the company maintains a 64 per cent gross margin in India.

• Automation & AI: The firm utilizes Vision AI for merchandising and geo-analytics to pinpoint high-potential store locations. • Front-End Innovation: Remote optometry and virtual try-ons have drastically reduced the barriers to eye testing, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. • Global Footprint: Beyond India, Lenskart has already secured market leadership in Singapore and is scaling rapidly in Dubai, offering next-day delivery in nearly 60 cities. "Concurrently, the wide product range, strong value proposition, and quick deliveries (next day in 58 cities) ensure best-in-class revenue throughput. Within eyewear retail, Lenskart is a clear leader, with over 3x scale of the next largest player - Titan Eyewear’s," Emkay highlighted.