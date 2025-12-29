Lenskart: Emkay Global sees 6x revenue growth potential, initiates 'Buy'

Lenskart share price today
Domestic brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services has initiated coverage on Lenskart Solutions, issuing a 'Buy' rating on the stock. The brokerage firm's share price target of ₹525 on Lenskart stock implies a 16.9 per cent upside from Friday’s closing price.
The bullish outlook on the eyewear company, Emkay said, is rooted in Lenskart's market share of 5 per cent in India’s $9 billion eyewear industry and its rapid technological evolution into a global retail powerhouse.
Emkay analysts also suggested that Lenskart is uniquely positioned to capitalise on significant "macro tailwinds," including a 700-basis point GST cut and the increasing shift of eyewear from a medical necessity to a high-frequency fashion accessory.
"It is an agile firm, aided by automation/vertical integration at the back-end, remote optometry/virtual try-ons at the front-end, and use of geo-analytics/Vision AI for identifying new locations/merchandising. With scale-up, these moats are reflecting in the company’s superior value proposition, faster deliveries, accelerated network expansion, and leading share, even in international geographies such as Singapore/Dubai," the brokerage noted.
Lenskart share price history
On the bourses, Lenskart shares added 1.1 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a weak market. The stock was up 0.68 per cent at 11:55 AM as against a 0.24 per cent dip in the benchmark Nifty50 index.
Over the past one month, Lenskart shares have rallied 10.5 per cent on the NSE as against a 1.25 per cent decline in the 50-stock benchmark index. The stock is up 12.53 per cent since its stock market listing on November 10, 2025.
Lenskart: Financial projections, valuation, target price
Emkay Global’s valuation of Lenskart is based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) model, implying a 56x multiple on December 2027 estimated Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation).
Despite the valuation appearing "optically high" due to recent profitability turnarounds, the brokerage anticipates a 6x revenue scale-up in India over the next decade at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent.
|Metric
|Projection (FY25-28E)
|Industry Average
|Revenue CAGR
|~25%
|12% - 15%
|Ebitda CAGR
|~50%
|18% - 26%
|Store Payback
|< 12 Months
|18 - 24 Months
"With business model shift toward COCO stores and leverage over growth investments, we see prospects of an average annual margin gain of ~150bps, driving Ebitda CAGR of nearly 30 per cent over the next decade," Emkay said.
In our view, the business has scalable optionalities, which enhances medium-term prospects, it added.
Tech-led moats
According to Emkay Global, Lenskart’s "vertical integration" is the prime reason for its solid competitive advantage. By controlling everything -- from manufacturing to the final sale -- the company maintains a 64 per cent gross margin in India.
• Automation & AI: The firm utilizes Vision AI for merchandising and geo-analytics to pinpoint high-potential store locations.
• Front-End Innovation: Remote optometry and virtual try-ons have drastically reduced the barriers to eye testing, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
• Global Footprint: Beyond India, Lenskart has already secured market leadership in Singapore and is scaling rapidly in Dubai, offering next-day delivery in nearly 60 cities. "Concurrently, the wide product range, strong value proposition, and quick deliveries (next day in 58 cities) ensure best-in-class revenue throughput. Within eyewear retail, Lenskart is a clear leader, with over 3x scale of the next largest player - Titan Eyewear’s," Emkay highlighted.
Strategic "optionalities" for future revenue
Going ahead, Emkay Global believes Lenskart has four scalable growth engines that could provide significant earnings accretion:
1. Vision Sure: A managed care ecosystem for comprehensive eye health.
2. Audiology: Natural expansion into hearing care services.
3. Comprehensive Testing Fees: Moving toward monetizing expert consultations.
4. Smart Eyewear: Ramping up AI-based wearables in the Indian market.
With a robust balance sheet boasting approximately ₹4000 crore in net cash, Lenskart is well-funded to pursue its goal of becoming a global giant, Emkay Global said.