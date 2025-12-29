High growth potential may lead to more gains in Hindustan Copper stock

Flooding at Kamoa-Kakula mine in DRC (Dem Republic Congo), an accident at El Teniente mine in Chile, and declaration of force majeure at Grasberg mine in Indonesia have hit ore supplies. These incidents have prompted global miners to reduce guidance for CY25 and FY26.

US tariff policies have caused price distortions between US COMEX and LME benchmarks. Traders have stockpiled refined copper in the US to front-run potential tariffs, pushing COMEX prices well above LME. Though refined copper has so far been exempted, a potential 15 per cent tariff hike will be reviewed in June 2026. If a tariff is imposed, it will lead to wider price differentials. If tariffs are not imposed, stockpiled US copper may be sold, leading to global surplus.