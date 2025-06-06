HDFC BankCurrent Price: ₹1,970 Upside Potential: 6.6% Support: ₹1,960; ₹1,934; ₹1,855 Resistance: ₹2,009; ₹2,036 HDFC Bank stock has bounced back above the higher-end of the Bollinger Band in intra-day trades on Friday. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹1,960 levels; below which key support for the stock stands at ₹1,934 and ₹1,855 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the HDFC Bank stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹2,010 levels, for a likely rally towards ₹2,100 levels, with interim resistance around ₹2,036. ALSO READ | Adani Enterprises, Green, Power: Which Adani group stock is worth investing in?
L&T FinanceCurrent Price: ₹187 Upside Potential: 15.5% Support: ₹182; ₹175 Resistance: ₹194; ₹207 L&T Finance recently gave a breakout on the daily scale. The near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain bullish as long as the stock trades above ₹182; below which major support for the stock stands at ₹175. On the upside, the stock can rally to ₹194 in the near-term; above which a surge towards ₹207 and ₹216 levels cannot be ruled out. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Bajaj AutoCurrent Price: ₹8,628 Upside Potential: 26.3% Support: ₹8,585; 8,250 Resistance: ₹9,250 Bajaj Auto stock has found support around its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) for the last five straight trading sessions. The 20-DMA support stands at ₹8,585; below which the key support stands at ₹8,250. On the upside, the stock can pull-back towards its 200-DMA, which coincides with the 50-Week Moving Average at ₹9,250 levels. Beyond which, the stock can potentially surge towards ₹10,900 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Nifty chart shows Golden Cross formation; will its 6-year history hold?
Eicher MotorsCurrent Price: ₹5,360 Upside Potential: 8.2% Support: ₹5,250 Resistance: ₹5,440; ₹5,557; ₹5,750 In recent days, Eicher Motors stock was seen seeking support around its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA), which stands at ₹5,250. As long as the stock manages to hold above the same, it can attempt a pullback rally towards ₹5,800 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹5,440, ₹5,557 and ₹5,750 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Prestige EstatesCurrent Price: ₹1,669 Upside Potential: 16.8% Support: ₹1,640; ₹1,522 Resistance: ₹1,700; ₹1,755; ₹1,840 Prestige Estates is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹1,640 levels. That apart, the stock had recently crossed its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹1,522 and is likely to act as a key support going ahead. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge towards ₹1,950 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹1,700, ₹1,755 and ₹1,840 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
