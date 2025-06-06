Home / Markets / News / RBI cuts repo, CRR: 5 rate sensitive stocks to buy with up to 26% upside

RBI cuts repo, CRR: 5 rate sensitive stocks to buy with up to 26% upside

HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, L&T Finance and Prestige Estates can potentially rally up to 26% from present levels, indicate technical charts.

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
5 stocks to buy from auto, banking and real-estate sectors post RBI rate cut on June 6.
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday, announced a larger than expected 50 basis points repo rate cut, following its 3-day policy meet from June 4 - June 6, 2025.  Further, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra also announced a liberal 100 basis points (bps) cut in the required cash reserve ratio (CRR) by banks to 3 per cent from 4 per cent presently.  Lower interest rates tend to benefit rural and urban spending, and also spur credit growth due to decreased cost for borrowing.  Post the policy announcement, rate sensitive stocks across sectors - auto, banks and real-estate rallied smartly on the BSE and the NSE.  Given this background, here are 5 rate sensitive stocks that can potentially rally up to 26 per cent from present levels based on the existing technical chart patterns.  ALSO READ: RBI MPC LIVE updates 

HDFC Bank

Current Price: ₹1,970  Upside Potential: 6.6%  Support: ₹1,960; ₹1,934; ₹1,855  Resistance: ₹2,009; ₹2,036  HDFC Bank stock has bounced back above the higher-end of the Bollinger Band in intra-day trades on Friday. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹1,960 levels; below which key support for the stock stands at ₹1,934 and ₹1,855 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the upside, the HDFC Bank stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹2,010 levels, for a likely rally towards ₹2,100 levels, with interim resistance around ₹2,036.  ALSO READ | Adani Enterprises, Green, Power: Which Adani group stock is worth investing in? 

L&T Finance

Current Price: ₹187  Upside Potential: 15.5%  Support: ₹182; ₹175  Resistance: ₹194; ₹207  L&T Finance recently gave a breakout on the daily scale. The near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain bullish as long as the stock trades above ₹182; below which major support for the stock stands at ₹175. On the upside, the stock can rally to ₹194 in the near-term; above which a surge towards ₹207 and ₹216 levels cannot be ruled out. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Bajaj Auto

Current Price: ₹8,628  Upside Potential: 26.3%  Support: ₹8,585; 8,250  Resistance: ₹9,250  Bajaj Auto stock has found support around its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) for the last five straight trading sessions. The 20-DMA support stands at ₹8,585; below which the key support stands at ₹8,250. On the upside, the stock can pull-back towards its 200-DMA, which coincides with the 50-Week Moving Average at ₹9,250 levels. Beyond which, the stock can potentially surge towards ₹10,900 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | Nifty chart shows Golden Cross formation; will its 6-year history hold? 

Eicher Motors

Current Price: ₹5,360  Upside Potential: 8.2%  Support: ₹5,250  Resistance: ₹5,440; ₹5,557; ₹5,750  In recent days, Eicher Motors stock was seen seeking support around its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA), which stands at ₹5,250. As long as the stock manages to hold above the same, it can attempt a pullback rally towards ₹5,800 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹5,440, ₹5,557 and ₹5,750 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Prestige Estates

Current Price: ₹1,669  Upside Potential: 16.8%  Support: ₹1,640; ₹1,522  Resistance: ₹1,700; ₹1,755; ₹1,840  Prestige Estates is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹1,640 levels. That apart, the stock had recently crossed its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹1,522 and is likely to act as a key support going ahead. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge towards ₹1,950 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹1,700, ₹1,755 and ₹1,840 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

