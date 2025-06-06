How will RBI's policy decision impact market? Analysts prefer these stocks

The central bank now projects the consumer price index (CPI) for FY26 at 3.7 per cent overall, revised down from 4 per cent. It has maintained the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for FY26 at 6.5 per cent.

We see tailwinds for net interest margins (NIMs) given the improving systemic liquidity and the deposit rate cuts taken by most banks. However, even as H1FY26 will see a more pronounced impact of the rate cut on NIMs, some respite is expected over H2FY26.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments

This big rate cut will impact the margins of the banks and, therefore, bank stocks will be under pressure in the near-term. However, the credit growth that this rate cut will hopefully stimulate will compensate for the dip in margins.

The change in monetary stance from accommodative to neutral also indicates that more rate cuts are unlikely unless the situation warrants.

Sujan Hajra, chief economist & executive director, Anand Rathi Group

Overall, the policy decision is constructive for both equity and debt markets. In equities, interest-sensitive sectors are poised to benefit. While lower rates and policy transmission could have weighed on bank net interest margins in the near term, the sizeable CRR cut provides a significant offset, making this a particularly positive move for banks.