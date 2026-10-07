RBI MPC outcome: Experts see another 25-bps hike as inflation heats up

The Reserve Bank of India’s MPC on Wednesday hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent and changed the policy stance to 'calibrated tightening' from neutral. Experts said the central bank struck a balanced tone by acknowledging persistent global uncertainties while expressing confidence in domestic growth and easing inflation.

Experts' view on MPC outcome Ajit Mishra, Senior VP, Research at Religare Broking The RBI’s 25 bps repo rate hike to 5.50 per cent, coupled with the shift to a calibrated tightening stance, signals a meaningful change in the policy cycle. While the hike itself was largely expected, the change in stance is the more important takeaway, indicating that inflation risks are now taking greater precedence. August CPI at 4.82 per cent, elevated crude prices and weather-related risks have clearly narrowed the room for policy accommodation. Importantly, Q1 FY27 GDP growth at 7.8 per cent suggests that the economy can absorb a modest tightening in financial conditions. We expect the near-term market impact to remain selective, with rate-sensitive pockets facing pressure, while banks with stronger balance sheets and liability franchises should remain relatively better placed.”

Dnyanada Vaidya, Research Analyst - BFSI, Axis Direct With crude prices remaining firm and inflationary pressures continuing to linger, the RBI’s decision to hike repo rates was largely anticipated. We expect another 25 bps rate hike to follow in the next MPC meeting. The regulator increased its growth forecast by 40 bps to 7.1 per cent for FY27, while continuing inflationary pressures prompted the RBI to increase the inflation forecast to 5.2 per cent vs 5 per cent earlier. All eyes will now be on Q2 earnings for the banking space, with focus remaining on margins, which appear to be the only pain point at the moment, while growth holds firm and asset quality continues to remain resilient. Similar trends are visible in the provisional numbers reported by banks. Credit growth has remained strong and is expected to be broad-based. Deposit growth, which was hovering between 11-12 per cent over the last few quarters, has picked up, meaningfully supported by strong FCNR(B) inflows. However, near-term margins will continue to see pressure due to excess liquidity and lower-spread lending. Outlook for NIMs turns constructive for H2, with rate hikes reflecting in EBLR-linked portfolios of banks. We believe private banks, especially larger private banks, would be bigger beneficiaries. Asset Quality remains in a sweet spot, with no challenges visible from the prolonged West Asia conflict.

Rishabh Nahar, Partner and Fund Manager at Qode Advisors The real message from today’s MPC is not the 25 bps hike, but the RBI’s willingness to change its reaction function. Moving to calibrated tightening suggests the RBI is no longer comfortable treating inflation as merely a transient oil shock. For equity markets, this marks a subtle but important shift: the easy valuation tailwind from lower rates is beginning to fade, and earnings will increasingly have to justify valuations. In such an environment, I would expect the market to reward genuine earnings compounding and pricing power rather than broad-based liquidity-driven expansion Garima Kapoor, Deputy Head of Research and Economist at Elara Capital

Continuing commodity prices pressures are likely to put upside pressure on inflation as growth remains resilient allowing quick pass-through of input prices to retail prices. The rising interest rate backdrop globally has also reduced RBI's degrees of freedom. We see a likelihood of another 50 bps hike this cycle. Sandeep Agarwal, CEO & CIO, Modulus Alternatives The RBI’s 25 bps rate hike, taking the repo rate to 5.50 per cent, marks an important shift in the interest-rate cycle. The move reflects the growing focus on inflation risks amid elevated crude prices, global yields and currency pressures, while India’s underlying growth momentum remains resilient.

For credit markets, the impact will extend beyond the immediate increase in borrowing costs. A higher-rate environment places greater emphasis on the quality of cash flows, debt-servicing capacity and the strength of the underlying security. For private credit, this reinforces the importance of disciplined underwriting and structuring, with greater selectivity around businesses that have sound fundamentals and clear visibility on repayment. The more important signal from here will be the RBI’s forward guidance and whether this marks the beginning of a broader tightening cycle. For businesses and lenders alike, the ability to navigate the rate cycle with balance-sheet discipline will become increasingly important.

Arun Poddar, CEO, Choice International Limited The RBI’s decision to raise the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent and shift its stance from neutral to calibrated tightening signals a shift towards a tightening cycle. It reflects a measured response to emerging inflationary pressures amid resilient growth. The change in stance also indicates that the central bank remains watchful of evolving domestic and global risks, particularly movements in crude oil prices and their potential impact on inflation. Aditya Agarwala, Co-Founder & CIO, InvestValue Capital While the rate hike could result in some near-term tightening in financial conditions, India’s underlying growth fundamentals remain resilient. For equity markets, the focus will now be on the trajectory of inflation, liquidity and the evolving interest-rate environment. A calibrated and data-dependent approach by the RBI will be important in containing inflationary pressures while supporting sustainable economic growth.

The 25 bps hike was well telegraphed. The real message is the shift to 'calibrated tightening' alongside a 40 bps upgrade to FY27 growth. The RBI is tightening from a position of strength, not stress. With inflation projected to peak near 6 per cent in Q3 and oil and the rupee adding pressure, pre-empting second-round effects is the prudent call. The 4–2 split on the stance also tells us this is a measured adjustment, not the start of an aggressive hiking cycle. For equity investors, the takeaway is that the cost of capital has bottomed for now. Highly leveraged and rate-sensitive pockets may see near-term pressure. Over 7 per cent growth economy, however, still supports earnings. We would stay focused on businesses with pricing power, clean balance sheets and the ability to fund growth internally. In a rising-rate phase, quality tends to compound while leverage gets exposed.