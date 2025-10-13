Home / Markets / News / RBI move to ease risk weights may free up Tata Capital's equity: Fitch

RBI move to ease risk weights may free up Tata Capital's equity: Fitch

Fitch Ratings says RBI's proposal to ease risk weights on infra loans could free up capital for Tata Capital, while relaxed ECB norms may aid NBFC foreign funding

Tata Capital, impairment, FY25 results, IPO, Tata Sons, NBFC, unsecured loans, NPA, Fitch, Crisil, loan book, DRHP, Tata group
Its standalone capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 17 per cent, with Tier-I CAR at 12 per cent as of March 2025. | File Image
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global rating agency Fitch on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) proposal to lower risk weights on financing operational infrastructure assets may help free up regulatory capital for Tata Capital Ltd (TCL).
 
The Tata Group entity, which listed on the stock exchange today, has a portfolio of such loans accounting for less than 10 per cent of its total book. However, most rated non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are not significantly exposed to such lending, Fitch said in a statement.
 
TCL is designated as an “upper layer” NBFC and is subject to higher regulatory requirements, including mandatory public listing. The listing is expected to strengthen the company’s capital base.
 
Its standalone capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 17 per cent, with Tier-I CAR at 12 per cent as of March 2025.
 
TCL’s closing loan portfolio grew by 41 per cent year on year to Rs 2,21,950 crore as on March 31, 2025, from Rs 1,57,761 crore a year earlier, according to the company’s FY25 annual report.
 
Fitch says relaxed borrowing rules to aid NBFC funding
 
Meanwhile, Fitch, referring to the proposed revisions in external borrowing norms, said the removal of the 450-basis-point cap over the benchmark for pricing foreign borrowings could allow lower-rated NBFCs to increase foreign-currency funding, subject to market risk appetite.
 
Additionally, a proposal to allow NBFCs to raise over $750 million in foreign-currency funding annually without prior regulatory approval should make it easier for larger entities to access offshore debt markets, the agency said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharti Telecom plans to raise up to ₹10,500 crore via bonds on Tuesday

Tata Capital ends flat on market debut after ₹15,512 crore mega IPO

Rupee recovers from day's low even as oil prices advance; ends at 88.67/$

Stock Market Close: Sensex falls 174 pts; Nifty at 25,227, after rising for two days; FMCG, IT drag

Is Adani Ports the next big winner? Investec decodes; check target price

Topics :NBFC fundingTata CapitalFitch Ratings

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story