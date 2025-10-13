RBI move to ease risk weights may free up Tata Capital's equity: Fitch

Global rating agency Fitch on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) proposal to lower risk weights on financing operational infrastructure assets may help free up regulatory capital for Tata Capital Ltd (TCL).

The Tata Group entity, which listed on the stock exchange today, has a portfolio of such loans accounting for less than 10 per cent of its total book. However, most rated non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are not significantly exposed to such lending, Fitch said in a statement.

TCL is designated as an “upper layer” NBFC and is subject to higher regulatory requirements, including mandatory public listing. The listing is expected to strengthen the company’s capital base.

Its standalone capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 17 per cent, with Tier-I CAR at 12 per cent as of March 2025. TCL’s closing loan portfolio grew by 41 per cent year on year to Rs 2,21,950 crore as on March 31, 2025, from Rs 1,57,761 crore a year earlier, according to the company’s FY25 annual report. Fitch says relaxed borrowing rules to aid NBFC funding Meanwhile, Fitch, referring to the proposed revisions in external borrowing norms, said the removal of the 450-basis-point cap over the benchmark for pricing foreign borrowings could allow lower-rated NBFCs to increase foreign-currency funding, subject to market risk appetite.