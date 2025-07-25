Home / Markets / News / This real estate stock climbed 6% in weak market; check all details here

Phoenix Mills shares jumped 6.4 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,542 per share after the company posted its Q1 results

Phoenix Mills
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
The Phoenix Mills shares jumped 6.4 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,542 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted Q1 results.
 
At 10:51 AM, the Phoenix Mills share price was trading 5.57 per cent higher at ₹1,529 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.67 per cent at 81,632.62. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹54,665.56 crore. 

Phoenix Mills Q1FY26 results 

Phoenix Mills posted its first quarter ended June 30, 2025, results on Thursday, after market hours. In Q1, the company reported a 3.5 per cent growth in net profit to ₹240.68 crore, as compared to ₹232.54 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹953 crore as compared to ₹904 crore a year ago, up 5 per cent. 
 
The operating Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹564 crore as compared to ₹531 crore a year ago, up 6 per cent, and Ebitda margins stood flat at 59 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).  
 
Along with the financial statement for Q1, the board approved the proposed transaction for the buy-out of the 49 per cent shareholding of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) in Island Star Mall Developers Private Limited (ISMDPL). The transaction is subject to approval of the company’s shareholders and obtaining CCI and other requisite regulatory approvals. Post completion, PML’s ownership in ISMDPL will increase from 51 per cent to 100 per cent.
 
The aggregate consideration payable to CPP Investments for the proposed transaction is agreed at
approximately ₹5,449 crore, to be paid over 36 months in four tranches in compliance with
applicable laws and regulations.
 
The proposed transaction will be implemented through a mix of buyback, capital reduction and dividend payout by ISMDPL and/or secondary purchase by PML and / or its affiliates. 
 
Island Star Mall Developers Private Limited (ISMDPL) is a subsidiary of Phoenix Mills and the operator of premium retail and retail-led mixed-use destinations in India. ISMDPL, along with its subsidiaries (ISMDPL Platform) owns and manages four marquee retail destinations with a combined Gross Leasable Area (GLA) of 4.4 msft comprising Phoenix MarketCity Bangalore, Phoenix Citadel in Indore, Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Pune, and Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru.

About The Phoenix Mills 

The company is the owner, operator, and developer of retail-led mixed-use destinations. Phoenix Mills Group’s developments are spread across retail, hospitality, commercial offices, and residential asset classes.
 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

