These defence stocks cracked up to 28% from recent highs; correction over?

Top 5 Defence Stocks AnalysisAt present levels, is the stock price correction over for these defence stocks, or is there further downside possible? Here's what the technical charts suggest for these 5 defence stocks.
Cochin ShipyardCurrent Price: ₹1,839 Likely Target: ₹1,593 Downside Risk: 13.4% Support: ₹1,800; ₹1,760; ₹1,738 Resistance: ₹1,958; ₹2,032 Cochin Shipyard stock has declined as much as 28 per cent from its recent high of ₹2,545 June 6, 2025. The stock is presently seen trading below its short-term moving averages - both - the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA, which stand at ₹1,958 and ₹2,032, respectively.
ideaForge TechnologyCurrent Price: ₹488 Likely Target: ₹398 Downside Risk: 18.4% Support: ₹472; ₹455; ₹425 Resistance: ₹494; ₹517; ₹537 ideaForge has shed 27 per cent from its 2025 high, and is currently seen seeking support around its 100-DMA on the daily scale. The 100-DMA support stands at ₹472, and coincides with the 20-Week Moving Average.
Garden Reach (GRSE)Current Price: ₹2,605 Likely Target: ₹2,300 Downside Risk: 11.4% Support: ₹2,465; ₹2,350 Resistance: ₹2,780; ₹2,875; ₹2,930 GRSE stock has plunged 26 per cent in the last one month, and is seen trading below the short-term moving averages. The near-term bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹2,875 levels; with resistance also seen at ₹2,780 and ₹2,930 levels. On the downside, the stock may slide towards its 100-DMA at ₹2,300 levels; with interim support likely around ₹2,465 and ₹2,350 levels.
Mazagon DockCurrent Price: ₹2,913 Likely Target: ₹2,460 Downside Risk: 15.6% Support: ₹2,775; ₹2,650; ₹2,588 Resistance: ₹2,990; ₹3,090; ₹3,150 Mazagon Dock is seen trading around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹2,960, for the last five trading sessions. Select momentum oscillators have reached the oversold zone, hence some relief cannot be ruled out.
Bharat Dynamics (BDL)Current Price: ₹1,650 Likely Target: ₹1,350 Downside Risk: 18.2% Support: ₹1,550; ₹1,420 Resistance: ₹1,760; ₹1,825. BDL stock is seen trading within striking distance of the 100-DMA support, which stands at ₹1,614 levels. The stock looks fairly oversold at current levels, hence some pullback cannot be ruled out. However, the short-term bias is likely to remain subdued as long as the stock trades below ₹1,825; with near resistance at ₹1,760 levels. On the downside, break and sustained trade below the 100-DMA, shall open the doors for a likely extended slide towards the 200-DMA at ₹1,350 levels; with interim support likely around ₹1,550 and ₹1,420 levels.
