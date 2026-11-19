Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped more than ₹1 trillion into Indian equities in November so far, marking their highest-ever monthly investment in the domestic market. But the record-breaking buying spree could prove difficult to sustain, with market experts expecting foreign inflows to moderate in December, raising the possibility of profit-booking and a period of consolidation in domestic equities after the sharp November rally.

Historical trends also point to a relatively cautious December for foreign investors. Data for the past 10 years, from 2016 to 2025, show that FPIs recorded net outflows in five Decembers, while inflows were positive in the remaining five. In contrast, November witnessed positive equity inflows in seven of these 10 years. More importantly, the cumulative FPI investment across the 10 Novembers stood at around ₹1.35 trillion, compared with approximately ₹79,462 crore across the corresponding Decembers.

The contrast is particularly visible in years when November witnessed substantial buying. In 2017, FPIs invested ₹19,783 crore in November, followed by outflows of ₹5,350 crore in December. In 2019, November inflows of ₹22,490 crore were followed by relatively modest buying of ₹6,117 crore in December. Similarly, in 2022, foreign investors pumped ₹38,235 crore into equities in November before turning net sellers by ₹1,354 crore in December. Why December inflows may moderate Abhinav Tiwari, senior research analyst at Bonanza, said foreign investors have invested around ₹84,290 crore in Indian equities between November 2 and November 13, covering nine trading sessions. This follows heavy selling of ₹34,843 crore in October and ₹35,861 crore in September.

According to him, the recent buying is largely attributable to foreign investors covering their earlier short positions and increasing their exposure to India after remaining underweight for several months. “However, we expect FIl buying to slow down in December as a large part of the buying may have already happened in November. Despite the recent inflows, foreign investors have not recovered their entire previous selling. Their overall net selling in Indian equities during 2026 remains around ₹2.1 lakh crore,” Tiwari said. He added that reports suggesting the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recommended removing long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on foreign investors have also improved sentiment, although the final decision rests with the government.

“December flows will likely remain positive but significantly lower than November, particularly as global fund activity generally slows after mid-December due to holidays,” he noted. Ponmudi R, founder and chief executive officer of Enrich Money, said November’s exceptional foreign inflows reflect a significant shift in global portfolio allocation towards Indian equities, with the month marking a record buying spree even before its conclusion. However, he believes some of the allocations may have been brought forward to November itself. “Following November 2026’s exceptional inflows, December could see more selective investment and profit-booking,” he said. A comparison of November and December FPI equity flows over the past decade shows that December flows were lower than November levels in seven out of the 10 years between 2016 and 2025, including instances when foreign investors turned net sellers.

Will the November rally face a correction? The moderation in foreign buying comes at a time when benchmark indices have rallied nearly 10 per cent during November, increasing the possibility of near-term profit-booking. Experts believe that while the broader market structure remains supported by domestic institutional flows, a period of consolidation cannot be ruled out. The moderation in foreign buying comes at a time when benchmark indices have rallied nearly 10 per cent during November, increasing the possibility of near-term profit-booking. Experts believe that while the broader market structure remains supported by domestic institutional flows, a period of consolidation cannot be ruled out. Tiwari said some profit-booking or a temporary market correction following the recent rally would be healthy. However, he does not see immediate signs of a deep correction, given continued support from domestic institutional investors (DIIs). He also pointed to a change in the investment preferences of domestic and foreign investors. While DIIs have recently been booking profits, particularly in small- and mid-cap stocks, FPIs have been increasing their exposure to large-cap equities.

Ponmudi, too, noted that the pace of November’s rally could make markets more vulnerable to volatility in December. “After a rally of nearly 10 per cent in benchmark indices during November, some consolidation or profit-booking would be healthy rather than alarming. The combination of rapid price appreciation, concentrated foreign buying and year-end portfolio adjustments certainly increases the possibility of short-term volatility,” he said. He added that the sustainability of the rally would ultimately depend on corporate earnings rather than foreign liquidity alone. Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, also spoke against extrapolating November’s buying trend into December. “Historically, December FPI flows have remained mixed…foreign investor activity largely depends on global interest rates, dollar movement, year-end portfolio adjustments and domestic market valuations. Therefore, strong November buying does not necessarily guarantee similar inflows in December,” Singh said.