Fairfax sells 13.2% stake in IIFL Finance for ₹3,488 cr

JK Shah Education sees small gains in market debut Domestic and global institutional investors, led by SBI Mutual Fund, Rimco India and Goldman Sachs, have picked up a 13.24 per cent stake in IIFL Finance for ₹3,488 crore from Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax group, which is moving towards a complete exit from the non-banking financial company. The investors collectively acquired over 5.65 crore shares of Mumbai-based IIFL Finance through open market transactions on Wednesday, according to block deal data on the BSE. SBI Mutual Fund emerged as the largest buyer, purchasing 81.53 lakh shares or nearly 2 per cent, for ₹503.04 crore.

Shares of JK Shah Commerce Education, demerged from Veranda Learning Solutions, closed 12.8 per cent above their previous close on the NSE on Wednesday, at ₹207.99 after opening at ₹218, a 4.59 per cent drop. On the BSE, the stock ended at ₹208.20, up 10.9 per cent from the previous close of ₹187.75. The stock fell 4.9 per cent from ₹219 on the BSE, and touched an intraday low of ₹207.10. Veranda shareholders last month got one JK Shah Commerce Education share for every share held, under an NCLT Chennai scheme approved in August.

SBI Funds Management has partenered with Punjab National Bank (PNB) for distribution of its schemes through the bank's branch network. SBI Funds Management said it will leverage its experience in working with public sector banks, particularly State Bank of India, to expand mutual fund participation across diverse customer segments. “Drawing on this experience, the partnership envisages training and capability building for PNB teams, alongside digital support spanning customer onboarding, transactions and ongoing self-service,” it said.