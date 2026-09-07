Record high in sight? Decoding Bitcoin's 24% rally in a month & outlook

Bitcoin is catching its breath after a dramatic crash of more than 50 per cent from its record high of $126,272 touched in October 2025. According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin has surged as such as 24 per cent in the past month. From the July 2026 low of around 57,800, Bitcoin is now up 38 per cent.

Bitcoin rally

Experts said that the recent Bitcoin rally is driven primarily by the US Treasury’s debt buyback plan and the White House crypto summit wherein President Donald Trump hosted crypto and digital assets leaders to discuss the Clarity Act.

This, experts said, has added fresh optimism regarding a more supportive regulatory environment in America, and they see the current leg of the rally continuing with Bitcoin making attempts to test its record high levels by the end of 2026.

Regulation Crypto Assets Rajagopal Menon, vice president, WazirX, said that the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) 'Regulation Crypto Assets' -- a proposed regulatory framework has reinforced the industry's intent to regulate crypto and facilitate adoption. "Regulation improved sentiment, liquidity supported the move, and short covering accelerated it," Menon said. Spot Bitcoin ETFs also saw massive inflows in August. According to SoSoValue data, a total net inflow of $307.45 million was recorded in the third week of August. Institutional participation on the rise Balaji Srihari, VP, business, India, CoinSwitch, said that growing institutional participation has strengthened Bitcoin’s market structure, but macroeconomic shocks and sharp corrections remain key risks.