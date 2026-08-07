Regional stock exchange trading dried up even before Sebi pushed for exit

There have been numerous initiatives to revive regional stock exchanges. More than a dozen of them came together to form the Inter-Connected Stock Exchange of India in 1998. The move sought to attract investors through the large number of companies listed across all the exchanges being brought together on a single platform. But trading was limited. Another attempt involved setting up broking subsidiaries which would take membership of the NSE and the BSE. The brokers of the regional stock exchange could thus function as sub-brokers of these subsidiaries. A 2006 Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) report titled “Report of the Committee to Study the Future of Regional Stock Exchanges (RSEs) – Post Demutualisation” noted that regional stock exchanges helped local companies raise capital and expanded equity culture.