VA Tech Wabag rises 4% on bagging ₹46.5 crore order from RenewSys India
VA Tech Wabag shares rose 3.6 per cent on Thursday, after the company bagged an advanced water technology order from RenewSys India Private LtdSI Reporter Mumbai
Why were VA Tech Wabag shares in demand?
The stock was in demand after the company bagged an advanced water technology order from RenewSys India Private Ltd. The order is worth ₹46.5 crore.
According to the contract, VA Tech Wabag will deliver water management solutions for its 2GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Telangana. The scope of work includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, and commissioning of an Ultrapure Water (UPW) system, Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), and a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system, to be executed within a period of 11 months.
“This order marks Wabag’s foray into delivering comprehensive water management solutions for Solar Cell facilities, one of the high-growth segments for the future. The project is well aligned with our strategy to diversify into water management for high-growth industrial applications like Solar, Green Hydrogen, and Semi-Conductors. Wabag’s technological expertise, proven track record, and competitive pricing enabled us to offer the lowest life-cycle cost. We express our sincere gratitude to RenewSys for their trust and confidence in Wabag,” the filing read. ALSO READ | Realty index outruns Nifty on GST 2.0 plan; time to buy real estate stocks?
About VA Tech Wabag:
The company is a pure-play Indian water technology multinational that provides end-to-end solutions for municipal and industrial clients. The company has delivered more than 1,500 water and wastewater treatment plants over the past three decades, supported by a team of about 1,600 professionals across 25 countries. Its capabilities span design, engineering, supply, construction, installation, start-up, and long-term operations under varied business models. WABAG operates R&D centers in Europe and India and holds over 125 IPs. Its work aligns with UNSDGs and ESG priorities, with emphasis on conservation, recycling, and reuse.
