VA Tech Wabag rises 4% on bagging ₹46.5 crore order from RenewSys India

Why were VA Tech Wabag shares in demand?

The stock was in demand after the company bagged an advanced water technology order from RenewSys India Private Ltd. The order is worth ₹46.5 crore.

According to the contract, VA Tech Wabag will deliver water management solutions for its 2GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Telangana. The scope of work includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, and commissioning of an Ultrapure Water (UPW) system, Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), and a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system, to be executed within a period of 11 months.