Reliance Industrial Infra gains 3% after Q1 results; check key numbers here

The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹1453.38 crore. The stock has recovered around 30 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹726.45 touched on April 7, 2025. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,395.

The company's consolidated total income fell marginally to ₹18.28 crore from ₹18.43 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit before depreciation, interest and tax (PBDIT) rose 12.1 per cent to ₹4.37 crore from 3.9 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated net profit jumped 6.9 per cent to ₹3.1 crore in the reported quarter from ₹2.90 crore in the June 2024 quarter. On a standalone basis, the company's net profit rose 6.3 per cent to ₹2.56 crore compared to ₹2.41 crore.

The rise in stock price came after the company reported its numbers for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

On a sequential basis, Reliance Industrial's consolidated total income fell 3.5 per cent compared to ₹18.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter. However, its PBDIT rose 21.1 per cent from ₹3.61 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated net profit fell 3.1 per cent from 3.2 crore in Q4FY25.

About Reliance Industrial Infrastructure

Reliance Industrial, a Reliance Group company, is mainly engaged in the business of setting up industrial infrastructure. The company is engaged in infrastructure and support services activities, including transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines and other infrastructure support services, mainly to Reliance Industries. It also offers related activities involving leasing and providing services connected with computer software and data processing. The company has its operations in the Mumbai and the Rasayani regions of Maharashtra, Surat and Jamnagar belts of Gujarat.