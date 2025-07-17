Home / Markets / News / Reliance Industrial Infra gains 3% after Q1 results; check key numbers here

Reliance Industrial Infra gains 3% after Q1 results; check key numbers here

Reliance Industrial Infra's consolidated total income fell marginally to ₹18.28 crore from ₹18.43 crore in the year-ago period

Stock market
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure share price: Shares of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, a Reliance Group company, touched an intraday high of ₹975.05, rising around 3 per cent on the NSE in an otherwise subdued market. At 2 PM, the stock price of Reliance Industrial was quoting higher at ₹962.5, up 1.73 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹946.15. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 25,176.20 levels, down 35.85 points or 0.14 per cent. 
 
The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹1453.38 crore. The stock has recovered around 30 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹726.45 touched on April 7, 2025. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,395.
 
The rise in stock price came after the company reported its numbers for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.   ALSO READ: Q1 results today: Axis Bank, Wipro, Jio Fin, Ceat among 37 firms on July 17

Reliance Industrial Q1FY26 results

The company's consolidated total income fell marginally to ₹18.28 crore from ₹18.43 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit before depreciation, interest and tax (PBDIT) rose 12.1 per cent to ₹4.37 crore from 3.9 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated net profit jumped 6.9 per cent to ₹3.1 crore in the reported quarter from ₹2.90 crore in the June 2024 quarter. On a standalone basis, the company's net profit rose 6.3 per cent to ₹2.56 crore compared to ₹2.41 crore.
 
On a sequential basis, Reliance Industrial's consolidated total income fell 3.5 per cent compared to ₹18.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter. However, its PBDIT rose 21.1 per cent from ₹3.61 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated net profit fell 3.1 per cent from 3.2 crore in Q4FY25. 

About Reliance Industrial Infrastructure

Reliance Industrial, a Reliance Group company, is mainly engaged in the business of setting up industrial infrastructure. The company is engaged in infrastructure and support services activities, including transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines and other infrastructure support services, mainly to Reliance Industries. It also offers related activities involving leasing and providing services connected with computer software and data processing. The company has its operations in the Mumbai and the Rasayani regions of Maharashtra, Surat and Jamnagar belts of Gujarat.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 25,200; IT, PSBs drag; metal outperforms

Sebi looks to extend tenure of derivatives contracts, says official

Newgen Software stock falls 6% after muted Q1 performance; check details

Civil construction stock gains 7% in trade after bagging order from NHPC

Asian shares rise after Trump says he discussed firing Fed Chair Powell

Topics :Stock MarketReliance GroupMarketsInfrastructure stocksBuzzing stocks

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story