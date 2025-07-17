Home / Markets / News / Sebi looks to extend tenure of derivatives contracts, says official

Sebi looks to extend tenure of derivatives contracts, says official

The surge in derivatives trading, which has also been driven by retail investors, has prompted the Sebi to limit the number of contract expiries

Sebi
Sebi's research shows that 91 per cent of individual traders incurred net losses trading in futures and options in FY25.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India is looking to improve the quality of the derivatives market by extending the tenure and maturity of such contracts, an official at the markets regulator said in a speech on Thursday.

"We must look for further ways to further deepen our cash equities markets, even as we look to improve the quality of our derivatives market by extending the tenure and maturity of the products and solutions on offer," said Ananth Narayan, a whole-time member at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Narayan did not provide details on the possible extension of the tenure of these contracts.

The surge in derivatives trading, which has also been driven by retail investors, has prompted the Sebi to limit the number of contract expiries and increase lot sizes to make such trades more expensive.

Earlier this month, Sebi barred U.S. securities trading company Jane Street from the local market until further orders, and seized $567 million of its funds, saying an investigation found it manipulated stock indexes through positions taken in derivatives.

"Short-term contracts dominate our equity derivatives volumes," Narayan said.

He said that these contracts detract from capital formation.

Sebi's research shows that 91 per cent of individual traders incurred net losses trading in futures and options in fiscal 2025.

Highlighting the imbalance between cash markets and derivatives, Narayan said that on expiry days, comparable turnover in index options can exceed the cash market by over 350 times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 160 pts, Nifty below 25,200; IT, PSBs drag; metal outperforms

Newgen Software stock falls 6% after muted Q1 performance; check details

Civil construction stock gains 7% in trade after bagging order from NHPC

Asian shares rise after Trump says he discussed firing Fed Chair Powell

₹46-crore contract sends Asian Energy Services share price 6% higher today

Topics :SEBISebi normsMarketsderivatives tradingReturns

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story