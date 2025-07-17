Q1 results today: Axis Bank, Wipro, Jio Fin, Ceat among 37 firms on July 17

Axis Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Ceat, LTIMindtree, HDFC Asset Management Company, Indian Hotels Company, Polycab India, and Tata Communications are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday.
Among other companies expected to declare their Q1 results are 360 ONE WAM, LMW, Ceat, Clean Science & Technology, Newgen Software Technologies, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, and Waaree Renewable Technologies.
Axis Bank Q1 result preview
Axis Bank is set to kick off the earnings season for the banking sector with its results for the quarter ended June. Analysts polled by Business Standards expect the private lender to report low single-digit growth in net profit on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis for the April–June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26), owing to an increase in bad loans and subdued loan growth.
They also anticipate a contraction in margins, driven by the prevailing decline in interest rates.
Wipro Q1 result preview
Analysts expect information technology (IT) major Wipro to report muted first-quarter earnings, in line with its peers, due to weak demand and tariff-related uncertainty. Revenue is expected to dip 1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹22,121.30 crore, according to consensus estimates tracked by Business Standard. Wipro’s net profit is projected to fall over 9 per cent sequentially to ₹3,239.75 crore, amid a decline in margins.
However, on a Y-o-Y basis, both revenue and profit are expected to see modest growth of 0.72 per cent and 7.88 per cent, respectively.
Market overview for July 17
After a volatile session, Indian equity benchmark indices ended with modest gains on July 16, amid ongoing earnings season jitters and concerns over a potential India–US trade deal.
Recovering from early losses, the BSE Sensex closed at 82,634.48, up 63.57 points or 0.08 per cent, while the Nifty50 ended nearly flat at 25,212.05, gaining 16.25 points or 0.06 per cent.
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be driven today, July 17, by a combination of factors, including Q1 earnings, institutional flows, IPO activity, and mixed global cues. Investors are expected to stay cautious amid the ongoing Q1 earnings season and recent swings in global equity markets.
US President Donald Trump has indicated that a trade deal with India could follow a similar pattern to that with Indonesia, which will attract a 19 per cent tariff, hinting that India, too, may face tariffs exceeding 10 per cent under the proposed interim pact.
At around 7:34 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up 49 points at 25,280, signalling a flat to mildly positive start for the domestic indices.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 17
- 360 ONE WAM LTD
- ABM Knowledgeware Ltd
- Alok Industries Ltd
- AXIS Bank Ltd
- Ceat Ltd
- Clean Science and Technology Ltd
- HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
- Heritage Foods Ltd
- Ind Bank Housing Ltd
- Indian Hotels Company Ltd
- Integra Engineering India Ltd
- Jio Financial Services Ltd
- Jupiter Infomedia Ltd
- LMW Ltd
- LTIMindtree Ltd
- Mishka Exim Ltd
- Morarka Finance Ltd
- MSR India Ltd
- National Standard (India) Ltd
- Navkar Corporation Ltd
- Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
- Nikki Global Finance Ltd
- Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
- Polycab India Ltd
- Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd
- Route Mobile Ltd
- Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd
- Shoppers Stop Ltd
- Shree Rajiv Lochan Oil Extraction Ltd
- South Indian Bank Ltd
- Sungold Capital Ltd
- Sunteck Realty Ltd
- Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
- Tata Communications Ltd
- Vimta Labs Ltd
- Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
- Wipro Ltd