Reliance Power shares jump 15%, hit 52-week high; rise 111% in one year

Reliance Power share price jumped 15.3 per cent in trade on Friday, May 30, 2025, hitting a 52-week high at ₹59.73 per share on BSE. The stock extended rally for the second consecutive session and rose nearly 17 per cent. The stock has gained nearly 30 per cent in May so far. In the past one year, Reliance Power shares have gained 111 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 10 per cent.

Reliance Power order details

On Wednesday, after market hours, the Anil Ambani-led company informed investors that its arm Reliance NU Energies has received a letter of award (LoA) from SJVN for a 350 MW inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar power project coupled with a 175 MW/700 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

According to the filing, once commissioned, the platform will add 600 MW of solar DC capacity, and 700 MWh of BESS capacity to Reliance Power’s portfolio, consolidating its leadership in new energy solutions. The company’s total clean energy pipeline now stands at 2.4 GW of Solar DC capacity and over 2.5 GWH of BESS capacity.

"The project reinforces Reliance Power’s strategic commitment to renewable energy leadership, while delivering sustainable value creation across stakeholders. It marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategic vision to transition toward cleaner energy sources and play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s sustainable energy future," the filing read. Reliance NU Energies had earlier emerged as the successful bidder in the competitive auction conducted by SJVN, securing the project at a fixed tariff of ₹3.33/kWh for a period of 25 years. The project was part of a larger 1,200 MW solar + 600 MW/2,400 MWh BESS tender, which attracted participation from 19 developers, with 18 qualifying for the final e-reverse auction.

About Reliance Power

Reliance Power, part of the Reliance Group, is one of India's leading private sector power generation companies. The company has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, that includes 3960 megawatts Sasan Power Limited (world's largest integrated coal based power plant).