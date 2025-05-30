Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock hits new high; zooms 110% from 3-month low

BSE share price today

BSE shares hit a new high of ₹2,670 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as they rallied 8.3 per cent in Friday's intraday trade, in an otherwise weak market. In the past two trading days, BSE share price has surged 11 per cent.

At 12:21 PM, BSE, the top gainer among the future & options (F&O) segment, was up 7.6 per cent at ₹2,652.50. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.34 per cent at 24,748.05.

In the past one month, BSE stock has outperformed the market by gaining 25 per cent as compared to 1.7 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. The stock has zoomed 110 per cent from its March month low of ₹1,269.92. Further, the stock has skyrocketed 278 per cent from its 52-week low price of ₹705, which it touched on July 23, 2024, NSE data shows.

BSE shares turned ex-bonus on May 23, 2025 Shares of BSE turned ex-bonus for 2:1 issue on May 23, 2025. The ex-bonus date is the cut-off date for investors to be eligible to receive bonus shares issued by a company. The stock exchange announced to give its investors bonus shares on March 30, 2025, in the 2:1 ratio which implies two equity shares of ₹2 each for every one full paid-up equity share of ₹2 each. BSe market capitalisation crossed ₹1 trillion The up move in the stock price of the company has seen BSE's market capitalisation (market cap) cross1-tr ₹illion mark. Currently, BSE stock's market cap stands at ₹1.08 trillion on the NSE, exchange data shows.

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock: Investor held over 1% stake in BSE Ace Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 1.6 million equity shares, representing 1.18 per cent stake in BSE, at the end of the March 2025 quarter, shareholding pattern data shows. As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed by the company, Mukul Agrawal publicly holds stake in 60 companies including Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Neuland Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, Nuvama Wealth Management, and PTC Industries. Derivatives contracts expiry days now limited to Tuesdays or Thursdays The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Monday, announced that it will limit the expiries of all equity derivatives contracts to two days per week, either Tuesdays or Thursdays, starting next month. This move is aimed at curbing hyper-activity on expiry days and reducing concentration risk in the market.

In March, Sebi had proposed these changes following instances of frequent switches by exchanges on expiry days. As per Sebi's circular issued on Monday, every exchange will be allowed to retain one weekly benchmark index options contract on their chosen day (either Tuesday or Thursday). However, exchanges must now seek prior approval from the regulator to modify the settlement day of their derivatives contracts. Sebi has asked stock exchanges to submit their proposals by June 15. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS BSE Q4FY25 Results The stock exchange reported a multi-fold jump in net profit to ₹493 crore during the March quarter, compared to a net profit of ₹105 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations rose to ₹846.7 crore in the January-March period from ₹488.5 crore a year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded to 57.2 per cent from 19.8 per cent in Q4FY24.

For the full fiscal year 2024-25, the bourse's net profit grew over threefold to ₹1,322 crore from ₹404 crore in FY24. Its total income doubled to ₹3,236 crore for FY25 from ₹1,596 crore in the preceding fiscal. The growth in revenues is led by strong performance in transaction-related income, treasury income from clearing and settlement services and investment-related income. On a Y-o-Y basis, BSE's operational revenue has grown by 116 per cent to ₹2,957 crore from ₹1,371 crore. Transaction charges which include equity cash, equity derivatives, mutual fund and clearing house income have increased by 186 per cent to ₹2,030 crore from ₹709 crore.

The BSE Index Derivatives segment sustained its growth trajectory in the quarter with the highest ever average daily premium turnover of ₹ 11,782 crore for the quarter. Management commentary In the coming year, the management said BSE will continue to move ahead with its efforts to increase market participation, product development and adoption, as well as investments in data centers and enhanced connectivity options. At the same time, BSE will work closely with expert working groups set up by Sebi to recommend measures to strengthen equity derivatives market development. Motilal Oswal Financial Services on BSE stock price Future & Options (F&O) regulations have been beneficial for BSE with respect to a rise in non-expiry trading activity, leading to improvement in premium turnover. Decline in notional turnover boosted the profitability with lower regulatory costs. Increased member participation, colocation monetization, and sustained momentum in premium turnover will be key growth drivers for BSE. However, the stock is trading above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹2,533 (adjusted to bonus issue).