Reliance Infra distances itself from CBI case on RCFL, RHFL, Anil Ambani

Reliance Infrastructure on Friday clarified that the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) chargesheets against Reliance Commercial Finance (RCFL), Reliance Home Finance (RHFL), and group chairman Anil Ambani will not affect its business operations.
“There is no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders of Reliance Infrastructure due to the recent action by CBI on RCFL, RHFL and Anil Ambani,” the company said in a BSE filing.
The CBI on Thursday filed chargesheets alleging fraudulent transactions between Anil Ambani’s group companies (RCFL and RHFL), Yes Bank, and companies linked to the family of former Yes Bank chief Rana Kapoor. The agency alleged the transactions caused a loss of ₹2,796 crore to the bank.
It mentioned that Yes Bank invested around ₹5,000 crore in debt securities of RCFL and RHFL in 2017 despite concerns flagged by rating agencies. In return, the Ambani group allegedly extended credit facilities at concessional rates to loss-making entities owned by Rana Kapoor’s family.
Reliance Infra, however, claimed that the transactions cited by the CBI are “over 10 years old” and that both RCFL and RHFL “have been fully resolved with a change in management pursuant to Supreme Court judgments in 2022 and 2023, through separate lender-driven processes led by Bank of Baroda under an inter-creditor arrangement in line with RBI regulations.”
The company noted that Anil Ambani “has never been on the boards” of RCFL or RHFL and has not been on Reliance Infrastructure’s board for more than three and a half years.
“Reliance Infrastructure is a separate and independent listed entity and these actions have no bearing on the company’s day-to-day management, governance or financial stability,” the filing mentioned.
Shares of Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹259.25 apiece, down 2.8 per cent, on the BSE on Friday.