Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / RIL Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹22,092 crore, revenue up 10%

RIL Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹22,092 crore, revenue up 10%

RIL's revenue from operations increased to Rs 2.59 trillion from Rs 2.35 trillion in the July-September quarter

Reliance

(Photo: Reuters)

Aman Sahu
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22,092 crore for the quarter ended March (Q2 FY26). This was up nearly 14.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 19,323 crore.
 
RIL’s revenue from operations increased to Rs 2.59 trillion from Rs 2.35 trillion in the July-September quarter.
 
"Reliance delivered a robust performance during 2Q FY26 led by strong contribution from O2C, Jio and Retail businesses. Consolidated EBITDA registered 14.6% growth on a Y-o-Y basis, reflecting agile business operations, domestic-focused portfolio and structural growth in Indian economy," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited.
 
 
"Digital services business continues to scale-up with positive momentum in subscriber addition across homes and mobility services, driven by Jio’s network and technology leadership. Jio’s innovative radio solutions and ubiquitous stand-alone 5G network have enabled it to provide broadband connectivity to households across India," Ambani added.
 
Ebitda from the O2C segment rose 20.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹15,008 crore, with margins improving 130 basis points. The Jio-bp joint venture reported a 34 per cent increase in fuel volumes during the quarter.

Reliance Jio’s subscriber base surpassed the 500-million mark, reaching 506 million. Jio Platforms’ Ebitda grew 17.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,757 crore, with margins expanding by 140 basis points.
 
Reliance Retail’s Ebitda rose 16.5 per cent from a year earlier to ₹6,816 crore, supported by strong consumer demand and network expansion.
 
Depreciation for the quarter rose 11.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹14,416 crore. Finance costs increased 13.5 per cent to ₹6,827 crore, primarily due to the operationalisation of 5G spectrum assets and higher liability balances. Tax expenses were up 17.6 per cent year-on-year at ₹6,978 crore.
 
Capital expenditure for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, stood at ₹40,010 crore, driven by investments in expanding O2C capacity, strengthening Jio’s telecom and digital infrastructure, widening the retail network, and developing new energy giga factories, the company said.
 
On Friday, the stock of Reliance Industries closed 1.35% up at Rs 1,416.95 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex ended 0.58% higher at 83,952.19 points.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

