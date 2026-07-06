Rentomojo secures Sebi nod for IPO comprising fresh issue and OFS

Rentomojo, India's largest online rental and subscription platform for home furniture and appliances, has received observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 28.4 million equity shares.

The Bengaluru-based company shares a duopoly with Furlenco and occupies up to 47 per cent of the online furniture rental market, with nearly 2.3 lakh subscribers across 22 cities, according to a 2025 Redseer report.

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 176.61 crore, with a restated profit after tax of Rs 61.38 crore. For the financial year 2024-25, revenue was around Rs 266 crore and profit after tax was Rs 43.1 crore.