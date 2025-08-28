Star Delta Transformers shares zoom 18% on winning ₹237-crore orders

In one year, Star Delta Transformers' shares have lost 26 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2 per cent.

Why were Star Delta Transformers shares in demand?

The buying interest on the counter came after the company secured orders worth ₹236.69 crore

“This is to inform you that the unexecuted order book of Star Delta Transformers Limited stands at an approximate value of ₹236.69 crore (inclusive of GST),” the filing read.

It added: The said orders fall under the normal course of business. The company neither has any interest

in these entities that awarded the orders nor fall within related party transactions. The company continuously thrives to deliver quality in its products and services and over a period of time has become a leading manufacturer of transformers. In Q1, Revenue from operations fell to ₹30.23 crore, down 12.7 per cent from ₹34.64 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax slipped 11.1 per cent to ₹3.03 crore, and profit after tax fell 11 per cent to ₹2.27 crore.