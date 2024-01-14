Retail investors' share in MF AUM goes past 60% for the first time in Dec

Retail investors’ share in total assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds went past 60 per cent for the first time in December 2023 on the back of a rally in the stock market and strong retail flows into equity schemes. The retail pie in the MF AUM has been inching upwards for some years now, with the pace picking up after the Covid-19 pandemic. Retail investors and institutions had a 50-50 share in the MF AUM as of June 2020.

The growing retail dominance is also a result of outflows from debt schemes amid low returns after the rate cut cycle (2021-2022) and change in taxation. Debt funds derive the bulk of their flows from institutions. Investors pulled out a net Rs 3 trillion in the past three calendar years (2021-2023), according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

