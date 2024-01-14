Home / Markets / News / Retail investors' share in MF AUM goes past 60% for the first time in Dec

Retail investors' share in MF AUM goes past 60% for the first time in Dec

The retail pie in the MF AUM has been inching upwards for some years now, with the pace picking up after the Covid-19 pandemic

Premium
Abhishek Kumar

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Retail investors’ share in total assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds went past 60 per cent for the first time in December 2023 on the back of a rally in the stock market and strong retail flows into equity schemes. The retail pie in the MF AUM has been inching upwards for some years now, with the pace picking up after the Covid-19 pandemic. Retail investors and institutions had a 50-50 share in the MF AUM as of June 2020.

 The growing retail dominance is also a result of outflows from debt schemes amid low returns after the rate cut cycle (2021-2022) and change in taxation. Debt funds derive the bulk of their flows from institutions. Investors pulled out a net Rs 3 trillion in the past three calendar years (2021-2023), according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


 As a result, the share of equity schemes has been going up consistently. In 2023 itself, it surged from 51.6 per cent to 56.5 per cent. The AUM of active equity schemes jumped 43 per cent in 2023 to Rs 21.8 trillion in 2023. At the same time, the debt fund AUM rose 4 per cent to Rs 12.9 trillion.

 The surge in equity AUM was a result of both consistent flows and market rally. The benchmark Sensex and the Nifty50 ended the year with gains of 18.7 per cent and 20 per cent. The midcap and smallcap indices registered over 40 per cent gains.


Also Read

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Arbitrage vs liquid funds: Why the former has become an investor darling

Why are MFs launching small-cap funds when their valuations seem too high?

Top stock additions and reductions by mutual funds in last three months

Delivery-based trades on the NSE decline due to valuation concerns

Street signs: Wipro's place in Sensex at risk, paradigm shift for brokers

FPIs turn cautious, infuse Rs 3,900 cr in Indian equities during Jan 1-12

IPO-bound Firstcry to expand operations in Saudi; allocate Rs 155 crore

M-cap of 5 of top-10 most-valued firms jumps Rs 1.99 trn; Reliance shines

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :retail investorassets under managementMutual Funds industryIndian stock market

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story