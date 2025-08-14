Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
G R Infraprojects rises 2% on winning bid for transmission system in MP

G R Infraprojects rises 2% on winning bid for transmission system in MP

G R Infraprojects shares rose 2 per cent after he company emerged as L-1 bidder for establishing a transmission system for the evacuation of power from renewable energy (RE) Projects in Rajgarh

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

G R Infraprojects shares rose 2.1 per cent on Wednesday, August 14, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,265.15 per share on BSE. 
 
At 12:24 PM, G R Infraprojects share price was trading 1.99 per cent higher at ₹1,262.8 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.16 per cent higher at 80,664.98.

Why were G R Infraprojects shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company emerged as L-1 bidder for establishing a transmission system for the evacuation of power from renewable energy (RE) Projects in Rajgarh (1500 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh-Phase III and the evacuation of power from RE Projects in Neemuch (1000 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh-Phase II. 
 
 
"We are pleased to inform you that our company has emerged as L-1 bidder for establishing “Transmission system for Evacuation of Power from RE Projects in Rajgarh (1500 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh-Phase III and Evacuation of Power from RE Projects in Neemuch (1000 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh-Phase II, through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB)," the filing read. 
 
The annual transmission charges are estimated at ₹367 crore, and the project has to be completed within 24 months from the special purpose vehicle (SPV) acquisition. Thereafter, the company will handle operation and maintenance (O&M) of the project for 35 years. 
Main components of the contract include:
  • Establishment of 2x500 MVA, 400/220 kV substation at Handiya with bus reactors.
  • New 220 kV bus section and transformer capacity augmentation at Neemuch.
  • Construction of line bays for RE interconnection at Neemuch and Pachora.
  • Installation of bus reactors and switchable line reactors at various substations.
  • Construction of multiple 400 kV double circuit transmission lines with associated equipment.
  • About G R Infraprojects 
  • G R Infraprojects Limited (GRIL) is a leading Indian infrastructure construction company with over 25 years of experience, primarily specialising in the development of roads and highways. 
It follows an integrated project execution model, managing every phase from conceptualisation to completion, and is actively involved in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), as well as Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects.
 
While the company’s core strength lies in road infrastructure, designing and constructing highways, bridges, culverts, flyovers, and overbridges, it has also diversified into railway, metro, airport runway, and power transmission projects.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

