Why did Royal Orchids share price jump 6% in trade today? Find out here

Royal Orchids share price: Hotel company Royal Orchids shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 5.92 per cent, to an intraday high of ₹524.45 per share. Around 11:30 AM, Royal Orchids share was trading 2.76 per cent higher at ₹293.35. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 80,674.56 levels. Why did Royal Orchids share price rise today? Royal Orchids share price rose after the company announced the signing of its latest property at Ambala, a city in Haryana bordering Punjab. The strategic addition highlights Royal Orchids’ dedication to expanding hospitality services into emerging and lesser-explored regions of India, further boosting tourism across the country.

The new 65-key property, developed in collaboration with Lovepreet Singh, will operate under a management agreement, reinforcing ROHL’s asset-light model and continued focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences. Strategically located in Ambala, the upcoming resort is set to cater to both business and leisure travellers. Spread across 6 acres with a built-up area of 1,05,000 sq. ft., the property will feature 65 well-appointed rooms, including deluxe, club, and suite categories. Designed for seamless experiences, the resort houses a multi-cuisine restaurant, a bar, a fully-equipped gym, a spa and salon, and a spacious swimming pool. With four banquet halls ranging from 3,200 sq. ft. (open area) to 8,000 sq. ft., a dedicated conference area, and an expansive 25,000 sq. ft. lawn with a tent facility, the venue is ideal for destination weddings, social celebrations, corporate events, and industry conventions.

Chander K Baljee, chairman and managing director of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. said, “Ambala is steadily growing as both a travel and business destination, and we're glad to be adding it to our network. At Royal Orchid Hotels, we’ve always believed in creating quality stays in locations that are still finding their place on the hospitality map. This expansion is a step towards that, reaching cities with potential and offering travellers the comfort and consistency they expect. We're happy to partner with Marrievilla resort on this project and look forward to bringing the Regenta experience to Ambala.” Famed for its heritage sites and bustling bazaars, Ambala also enjoys the best connectivity to major cities such as Chandigarh and Delhi. With its expanding infrastructure and local importance, Ambala is rapidly emerging as an important centre of tourism and business in North India.