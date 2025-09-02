Vikran Engineering IPO to list on Sep 3: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Sentiments in the grey market, however, remained subdued on Monday. According to sources tracking grey market activity, the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹101.10 per share. This translates to a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹4.10 per share, or 4.23 per cent over the issue price of ₹97 per share.

The public offering of Vikran Engineering consisted of a combination of a fresh issue of 74.3 million equity shares worth ₹721 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5.3 million shares aggregating to ₹51 crore.

If current grey market trends hold, the company’s shares may list at around ₹101 per share on the bourses, delivering a return of over 4 percent to investors who were allotted shares during the IPO. However, these estimates remain speculative, as the grey market is unregulated. Therefore, investors should not treat the GMP as a reliable indicator of listing performance.

The IPO was offered at a price band of ₹92–₹97 per share, with a lot size of 45 shares. The subscription window was open from August 26 to August 29, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalised on September 1, 2025, and the company set the issue price at ₹97 per share.

Pantomath Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services are the book-running lead managers of the public offering. Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar to the issue.

Vikran Engineering will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale, as the funds will go to the selling shareholder after deducting their share of offer-related expenses and applicable taxes, in accordance with the offer agreement.