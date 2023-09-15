RR Kabel subscribed 19x; Lukewarm response for Samhi Hotels & more

RR Kabel subscribed 19x on final day of bidding



RR Kabel’s initial public offering (IPO) garnered nearly 19 times subscription. Retail portion of the issue was subscribed 2 times, high networth individuals portion subscribed 13 times, and institutional investor portion neary 52 times. The TPG-backed company had set the price band for its IPO at Rs983 to Rs1,035 per share.

Samhi Hotels' initial public offering (IPO) got subscribed 12 per cent on the second day of subscription. The Rs1,370 crore share sale received bids for 7,789,502 shares as against 62,529,831 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE. The portion for retail individual investors received 58 per cent subscription while non-institutional investors got subscribed 7 per cent.

Fintech player Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services' initial public offering (IPO) received 43 per cent subscription on the second day of bidding. The IPO got bids for 8,296,560 shares against 19,326,761 shares on offer. The portion for retail individual investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.90 times while non-institutional investors got subscribed 29 per cent.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Yatra Online was subscribed 11 per cent on the first day of bidding on Friday. The Rs775 crore IPO received bids for 3,363,675 shares against 30,942,356 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The category for retail individual investors received 55 per cent subscription while non-institutional investors got subscribed 3 per cent.