Rs 420 cr-order from MoD lifts Action Construction Equipment share 2%

Action Construction Equipment share price: Action Construction Equipment (ACE) share price rose as much as 1.60 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,264.85 per share on Friday, February 21, 2025.

However, at 10:00 AM, ACE share price was off day’s high, and slipped into the negative zone, down 2.7 per cent at Rs 1,211.30 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 75,441.27 levels.

The initial uptick in the ACE share price was fuelled by a Rs 420 crore order from the Ministry of Defence for Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks (RTFLT).

ACE, via a statement said, “In a In a significant boost to India’s defence infrastructure and indigenous manufacturing capabilities, Action Construction Equipment Limited (ACE) has secured the largest order in its history, reinforcing its commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.”

The company further said that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed contracts, in the presence of Defence Secretary R K Singh, for the procurement of 1,868 Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks (RTFLT), with ACE securing a 60 per cent share of the order.

ACE will be required to deliver 1,121 RTFLTs along with attachments and accompanying accessories at a total value of Rs 420 crore.

The RTFLT is a mission-critical asset, designed to enhance combat readiness and logistical efficiency across the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy. By reducing manual handling of vast quantities of essential supplies, the RTFLT significantly improves the operational effectiveness of the Defence forces.

“This is a momentous achievement for ACE, marking our single largest order to date and a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. We take immense pride in playing a crucial role in strengthening our nation’s defence logistics with indigenously designed and manufactured solutions”, said Sorab Agarwal, executive director of ACE.

About ACE

Action Construction Equipment is among the leading manufacturers in India's construction and material handling equipment sector, specialising in a wide range of machinery.

With a strong foothold in Mobile Cranes and Tower Cranes, ACE also produces equipment such as Crawler Cranes, Backhoe Loaders, Forklifts, Tractors, Harvesters, and more.

Known for its high-quality products and innovations, the company serves key industries such as infrastructure, heavy engineering, and industrial projects across the country.

Founded 21 years ago, ACE is backed by a team of skilled professionals with extensive experience in construction equipment.

The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing plants located in Kashipur, Faridabad, and Uttarakhand, producing thousands of machines annually.

The market capitalisation of ACE is Rs 14,385.25 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.