Swasth Foodtech India IPO Day 2; subscription rises 2.5x, GMP at 11%

Swasth Foodtech IPO day 2 update: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Swasth Foodtech, which opened for public subscription yesterday, on February 20, has received a favorable response from investors so far. The public offer has been oversubscribed by around 2.5 times till 10:10 on Friday, February 21, 2025.

The favorable response also mirrors the grey market trend where the unlisted shares of Swasth Foodtech were trading at Rs 94 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 10 per share, or 10.64 per cent over the IPO price, revealed sources tracking unoffical market activities.

Swasth Foodtech India IPO structure

The SME offering, which is a fresh issue of 1.58 million equity shares, is available at Rs 94 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.

A retail investor would require a minimum of Rs 1,12,800 to bid for one lot of 1,200 shares, whereas a High Net-Worth Individual (HNI) would require a minimum of Rs 2,25,600 for 2 lots, or 2,400 shares.

Swasth Foodtech India IPO allotment, listing schedule

The subscription window to bid for the Swasth Foodtech IPO is likely to close tomorrow, on February 22, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment of Swasth Foodtech IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 25, 2025.

Swasth Foodtech shares are scheduled to list on the BSE SME, tentatively on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Swasth Foodtech India registrar, lead manager

Mas Services is the registrar for the Swasth Foodtech IPO, while Horizon Management acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker for the public offering.

Swasth Foodtech India IPO objective

Swasth Foodtech intends to use the proceeds from the public offering for setting up a packing line at the existing manufacturing unit. The company further intends to use the proceeds for funding working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.

About Swasth Foodtech India

Swasth Foodtech India, established in 2021, specialises in processing rice bran oil and its byproducts. The company produces various grades of rice bran oil, rich in heart-healthy components like Vitamin E and Oryzanol. Its facility in Purba Burdwan, West Bengal, operates with a production capacity of 125 MT per day and a zero-waste policy. Swasth markets rice bran oil and byproducts such as fatty acids, wax, and gums to various industries. It aims to expand with a packaging unit for small retailers, leveraging its automated, high-grade refining operations.