Stocks to Watch today, July 28: TCS, SAIL, Shriram Finance, Aadhar Housing

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, July 28, 2025: The domestics stock markets today could open flat-to-positive with GIFT Nifty futures trading 7 points higher at 24,838 at 7:56 AM.

Global markets traded mixed on Monday as investors awaited further clarity on US-China trade negotiations set to begin in Stockholm later today. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark fell 0.85 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi index was trading 0.15 per cent higher. Australia’s ASX 200 also edged up, gaining 0.2 per cent.

Earlier on Friday, July 26, Wall Street’s major indices ended higher as investors braced for a busy week ahead, which includes a Federal Reserve policy meeting, key corporate earnings reports, and President Donald Trump’s August 1 deadline for negotiating trade deals. The S&P 500 rose 0.40 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.24 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): India’s largest IT services firm plans to cut its global workforce by around 2 per cent, or approximately 12,260 employees, over the current financial year. The move is aimed at enhancing agility amid a shift toward AI-driven business transformation. Aadhar Housing Finance: BCP Topco VII Pte. Ltd., the promoter of Aadhar Housing Finance, has signed an agreement to sell up to 64.14 per cent stake in the company to BCP Asia II Holdco VII Pte. Ltd. at a price not exceeding ₹425 per share, in one or more tranches, subject to regulatory approvals. Additionally, the Acquirer, along with Blackstone Capital Partners (CYM) IX AIV - F L.P. (PAC 1) and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia II L.P. (PAC 2), has launched an open offer to acquire a further 25.82 per cent from public shareholders at ₹469.97 per share, amounting to a total of ₹5,335 crore payable in cash, according to the regulatory filing submitted by Aadhar Housing Finance. Whirlpool India: Consumer durables maker reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹146.08 crore for the June 2025 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of ₹145.25 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations slipped 2.58 per cent to ₹2,432.32 crore during the quarter under review. It was ₹2,496.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Shriram Finance: The non-banking finance company (NBFC) has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,159.39 crore during the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, up 6 per cent from ₹2,030.64 crore during the April to June quarter of 2024-25. Balkrishna Industries: The company reported a decline of 41.2 per cent in its profit to ₹288.3 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹490 crore reported in Q1FY25. During the quarter under review, the company's revenue, however, witnessed a rise of 1.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,760 crore from ₹2,714 crore. Balkrishna Industries' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹506 crore in Q1FY26, down 24 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹664 crore.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL): The state-owned company reported a multifold jump in standalone net profit to ₹685.48 crore in Q1FY26, against ₹10.68 crore posted in Q1FY25. The company's revenue from operations rose 8.01 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25,921.46 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. The company’s Ebitda stood at ₹2,925 crore in Q1FY26, marking a 20.86 per cent increase from ₹2,420 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,472.18 crore in the April–June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), mainly due to the gain of ₹3,013 crore it had earned in the year-ago quarter from the divestment of a 70 per cent stake, through a combination of fresh growth capital and share sale, in its subsidiary Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company (KGI) to Zurich Insurance Company. The consolidated net profit in the year-ago quarter was ₹7,448.16 crore.

Zen Technologies: The company's revenue stood at ₹158.22 crore, reflecting a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) decrease of 51.31 per cent from ₹324.97 crore. This corresponds to a Y-o-Y decline of 37.86 per cent. Net profit stood at ₹47.75 crore, reflecting a Q-o-Q decrease of 52.75 per cent from ₹101.05 crore, and a decline of 37.83 per cent Y-o-Y. Q1FY26 results today IndusInd Bank, Bharat Electronics, Adani Green Energy Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, GAIL India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Waaree Energies, NTPC Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Ajanta Pharma, Go Digit General Insurance, Piramal Pharma, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, KEC International, Five-Star Business Finance, Paradeep Phosphates, Gravita India, and Railtel Corporation of India are set to announce their Q1FY26 results today.