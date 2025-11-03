Home / Markets / News / Rupee extends volatile trade on strong dollar; opens flat at 88.76/$

Rupee extends volatile trade on strong dollar; opens flat at 88.76/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened one paise higher at 88.76 against the greenback on Monday

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency
Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee continued to trade under pressure and opened flat on Monday, with analysts closely watching trade deals and the central bank interventions. 
 
The domestic currency opened one paise higher at 88.76 against the greenback on Monday, according to Bloomberg. The currency has risen 0.02 per cent in October, snapping a five-month losing streak. 
 
In the near term, the rupee may continue to trade under mild pressure, moving within a range of 88.50-89.10 as global dollar strength persists and markets await concrete progress on the India-US trade deal, Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors, said. "However, once the deal is finalised and the pair breaks below the crucial support of 88.40, momentum could shift quickly, with the rupee likely to appreciate toward 87.70-87.50 levels."
   
While the external environment remains challenging, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has shown it is not backing away from defending the currency, Pabari said. "The central bank’s actions show that stabilising the rupee remains a top priority."
 
The dollar index pared some gains after the Federal Reserve’s cautious tone on future rate cuts, while optimism over improving US-China trade relations also helped lift sentiment toward the currency. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.04 per cent at 99.76.
 
Analysts noted that the markets trimmed their expectations for another Fed cut in December, with the probability dropping to 65 per cent from 92 per cent a week ago, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.
 
Market participants await PMI data from various countries, as well as what the central bank does to protect the currency or allows the depreciation to continue, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. 
 
"We believe the Dollar is rangebound overall against majors. We don't see this week's Dollar strength as a reversal. Market will test RBI's resolve to defend the Rupee," IFA Global said in a report. "It will be interesting to see if the RBI continues to defend 88.80 resolutely or chooses to leave some powder dry in case the Rupee weakens further."
 
In commodities, crude oil prices rose after Opec+ decided to pause output increases during the first quarter. Brent crude price was up 0.37 per cent at 65.01 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.38 per cent at 61.19 per barrel, as of 8:55 AM IST.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 230 pts, Nifty tests 25,650; Urban Co sinks 5%, Shriram Fin rises 5%

Dividend stocks: Coal India, 5 others to remain in focus; do you own any?

Vedanta Q2 revenue, Ebitda hit record; brokerages see strong H2 outlook

'Market coupling' poses threat to IEX, says Nuvama; assigns 'Reduce' tag

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 3: Auto stocks, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, JK Cement

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oilcurrency market

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story