Rupee likely to trade around 92.50 per dollar by March-end: BS Poll

The rupee, which has depreciated 7.05 per cent against the dollar in the current financial year (FY26) so far, is expected to trade around 92.50 per dollar by the end of March, according to a majority of respondents to a Business Standard poll.

The rupee fell to a new low of 91.96 per dollar on Friday due to sustained foreign outflows, coupled with a strong dollar demand from importers. The rupee was the worst performer among Asian peers on the day with a 0.36 per cent depreciation.

Market participants attributed the sharp weakening of the currency to a combination of factors, including delays in securing a trade deal with the US and continued foreign outflows.

According to the poll, a majority of respondents expect the rupee to appreciate towards 90 per dollar by the end of June.

“By June, heading into the second half of the year, the US mid-term election cycle could result in President Donald Trump mellowing geopolitical tensions. India could then see a return of capital flows as uncertainty eases. Bloomberg index inclusion expectations should also bring in at least some debt flows to start with,” she added.

“Geopolitical tensions are at a peak, and amid this uncertainty we are unlikely to see capital flows return over the next two months,” said Anitha Rangan, chief economist at RBL Bank.

“Much of the depreciation has been driven by capital outflows and sentiment. Based on indicators such as Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) and Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER), further depreciation could occur at a slower pace, with the possibility of a reversal at some point during the year,” said Aditya Vyas, chief economist at STCI Primary Dealer Limited.

As of December 2025, the REER of the Indian rupee stood at 95.30, against 97.52 in November 2025.