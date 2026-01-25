Street signs: New listings see weak appetite; gold and silver shine

After a record year, the primary market has stumbled out of the gates in 2026. Apart from a rare positive surprise from state-owned Bharat Coking Coal, recent listings have struggled to find investor appetite. Amagi Media Labs saw its shares slip on debut, underscoring waning risk appetite. It remains to be seen how shares of Shadowfax Technologies will fare when they list on Wednesday, amid the secondary market gloom. The sharp selloff in the secondary market has further darkened sentiment, making it increasingly difficult for bankers to push new deals through. “Several issuers are on the sidelines, and those keen to tap the market will have to accept valuation cuts or wait for conditions to stabilise,” said a banker.