FMCG, financials, IT saw most FPI selling pressure in first half of Jan

FPIs extend equity selloff in early 2026, dumping FMCG, financials and IT stocks, while rotating into metals and cyclical sectors amid earnings and trade worries

premium Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks bore the brunt of the selloff, with net outflows of ₹6,128 crore — the highest among all sectors.